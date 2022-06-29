Netskope Delivers Continuous Cloud Risk Assessment With New CrowdStrike, KnowBe4, Mimecast Integrations

Cloud Risk Exchange Technical Integrations Provide Better Risk Score Insights, Security Hygiene; Leverages Power of Netskope's SSE Partner-Friendly Architecture

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , the leader in Security Service Edge (SSE) and Zero Trust, today announced the growth of the Cloud Risk Exchange featuring new strategic technical integrations with CrowdStrike, KnowBe4 and Mimecast to enable continuous risk monitoring across cloud-centric IT environments.

The Cloud Risk Exchange (CRE) is a module of the Netskope Cloud Exchange that enables the exchange and normalization of risk ratings between security solutions. CRE creates a single view into multiple connected systems' risk values for individual users and devices. As scores are consumed into the CRE database, they are mapped to a normalized value range and can be weighted as needed to create a single score per user, and a daily average across all users and devices. By leveraging business logic, security analysts can match individual scores, score combinations, or weighted scores to trigger targeted actions in connected systems to reduce risk.

"Security and IT ops teams continue to grapple with the daunting challenge of effectively leveraging their existing investments in various security solutions," said Andy Horwitz, Vice President of Business Development, Netskope. "The Cloud Risk Exchange simplifies turning intelligence into action to reduce attack surfaces. The addition of these latest technical integrations with CrowdStrike, KnowBe4 and Mimecast, help joint customers identify and stop threats in the cloud faster while making their security operations more efficient."

Netskope has deepened its integration with Mimecast within the Cloud Risk Exchange. The new Mimecast CRE plugin extracts the Mimecast security awareness training's risk scores for each user, adding those to the CRE database for use in triggering investigation and automation. The plugin supports moving users whose score(s) match customizable business rules to different directories in the customer's Mimecast instance. Now when Mimecast reports a high-risk user, that user can be granted reduced access to highly sensitive data or cloud activities via Netskope.

"Through this new integration, joint customers of Mimecast and Netskope can identify risky users and act quickly to intervene, thus shoring up their security posture without interrupting business operations," said Julian Martin, Vice President of Ecosystem & Alliances, Mimecast.

Netskope also continues to deepen its partnership and broaden its integration through the Cloud Risk Exchange's expanded capabilities with CrowdStrike and KnowBe4:

Netskope and CrowdStrike have an integrated solution in Cloud Risk Exchange that leverages CrowdStrike Falcon endpoints' Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) score and can trigger incident investigation when it is unacceptably low.

KnowBe4 can read Netskope tenant alerts and add that into its own risk score calculation to drive enrollment in highly targeted and highly effective security training. Netskope is able to obtain user risk information from KnowBe4 and either investigate risky users' behavior or change what those users can do in some or all plugged in partner systems.

"The Netskope Cloud Exchange exemplifies the power of the partner-friendly Secure Service Edge architecture Netskope delivers to customers around the world, and we look forward to continue expanding strategic integrations with partners like CrowdStrike, KnowBe4 and Mimecast to stay in front of the evolving needs of our joint customers," concludes Horwitz.

For more information about the Netskope Cloud Exchange, which is free to Netskope customers, please visit this page .

About Netskope

Netskope, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply Zero Trust principles to protect data. The Netskope Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) platform is fast, easy to use, and secures people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com .

