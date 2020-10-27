Netskope Delivers Continuous Risk Management with New Analytics and Dynamic Visualization Tools

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud, today announced Netskope Advanced Analytics. The interactive data analytics service provides rich, in-depth visual dashboards, reports on cloud and web use, and offers data to help organizations measure and understand risk, which results in informed decisions and better security outcomes.

The role of the security team is changing, because applications and data are moving outside of the traditional enterprise perimeter. Today's application surface area extends beyond the enterprise to include thousands of third party SaaS apps, cloud and web. According to Netskope's August 2020 Cloud and Threat Report , large organizations are now using more than 7,000 cloud apps with a 161% increase in visits to risky apps and sites between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020. As a result, it has become incredibly difficult and time-consuming for security teams to analyze and deliver clear analytics about the organization's efforts to protect users and data.

Netskope Advanced Analytics is a business intelligence and big data analytics service, providing organizations with dynamic, real-time views of their cloud risk posture for third party apps, users, and data. Security teams can tap into the power of the Netskope Security Cloud to draw out rich insights, and easily customize reports to provide details that are relevant to each individual organization. For example, when combined with Netskope Next-Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG), security teams can gain visibility in application use with over 500+ fields of cloud and web metadata. Unlike legacy security vendors, Netskope Advanced Analytics is an intuitive, purpose-built analytics platform that reduces dependencies on external business intelligence tools. This helps security teams get the information they need, spot trends, zero in on areas of concern, and dive into the details.

"Netskope is an indispensable solution for enabling a secure and flexible work style. In addition, Netskope's Advanced Analytics capabilities, such as the predefined CISO dashboard, make it easy to show the value of deploying Netskope to our executives. The speed and efficiency of reporting are excellent, making it easy to get the insights and results we need exactly when we need it," said Yuichi Higashihara, Information Security and IT Management, Nikko Chemicals.



"As organizations shift their applications from the data center to the cloud, security teams face new challenges and new fronts in the threat landscape. Organizations have to manage risk, and enforce controls to make sure enterprise data is safe, and a growing number of users are working remotely, making the traditional network perimeter irrelevant. All of these factors create new blind spots for the security team, and stakeholders need better information to protect users and data," said John Martin, Chief Product Officer, Netskope. "Netskope Advanced Analytics helps organizations understand risk with applications, customize reports for key stakeholders, and build a security program designed to manage the risk with the appropriate security controls to protect data and stop threats."

Key use cases for Advanced Analytics include:

CxO Dashboard: Advanced Analytics provides customers an overview of the key performance indicators of their security program. Designed to be easy to understand in order to keep executive management informed on the organization's security posture.



The Netskope Security Cloud , delivered on NewEdge global private cloud network, provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device. No other company in the market has addressed shifting demands by combining next-generation SWG capabilities, the world's leading CASB , Cloud Security Posture Management, zero trust network access, and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection. Only Netskope understands the cloud and takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.

For more information about Netskope Advanced Analytics, please visit https://www.netskope.com/advanced-analytics

SASE Week

Join Netskope December 7-11 for SASE Week, catered to helping attendees understand SASE architecture and enable their digital transformation journey. The week-long event will feature partners, customers, and analysts to demystify SASE for enterprises everywhere and educate about how Netskope was purpose-built for SASE. In addition to SASE, our speakers will look at topics like zero trust and data protection.

To learn more or register visit: https://saseweek.splashthat.com/

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

