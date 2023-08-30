Netskope Delivers the Next Evolution in Digital Experience Management for SASE with Proactive DEM

Proactive DEM provides high definition visibility and predictive insights alongside proactive remediation capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced the launch of Proactive Digital Experience Management (DEM) for SASE, elevating best practice from the current reactive monitoring tools to proactive user experience management. Proactive DEM provides experience management capabilities across the entire SASE architecture, including Netskope Intelligent SSE, Netskope Borderless SD-WAN and Netskope NewEdge global infrastructure.

Digital Experience Management technology has become increasingly crucial amid digital business transformation, with organizations seeking to enhance customer experiences and improve employee engagement. With hybrid work and cloud infrastructure now the norm globally, organizations have struggled to ensure consistent and optimized experiences alongside stringent security requirements.

Gartner predicts that "by 2026, at least 60% of I&O leaders will use DEM to measure application, services and endpoint performance from the user's viewpoint, up from less than 20% in 2021." However, monitoring applications, services, and networks is only part of a modern DEM experience, and so Netskope Proactive DEM goes beyond observation, providing Machine Learning (ML)-driven functionality to anticipate, and automatically remediate, problems.

Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder of Netskope commented, "Ensuring a constantly optimized experience is essential for organizations looking to support the best productivity returns for hybrid workers and modern cloud infrastructure, but monitoring alone is not enough. Customers have told us of the challenges they face managing a multi-vendor cloud ecosystem and so we have yet again innovated beyond industry standards, providing experience management that can both monitor and proactively remediate."

For issue identification, Netskope Proactive DEM uniquely combines Synthetic Monitoring with Real User monitoring, creating SMART monitoring (Synthetic Monitoring Augmentation for Real Traffic). This enables full end-to-end 'hop-by-hop' visibility of data, and the proactive identification of experience-impacting events. SMART monitoring enables organizations to anticipate potential events that might impact upon network and application experience. 

While most SASE vendors rely on "gray cloud" infrastructure - built on public cloud - which limits their ability to granularly identify and control any issues, Proactive DEM leverages Netskope NewEdge - the industry's largest private cloud infrastructure - to deliver 360 visibility and control of end-to-end user experience while providing mitigation of issues, including using various self-healing mechanisms, before the user recognizes their experience has degraded.

Netskope Proactive DEM capabilities include:

Predictive Insights with High Definition Visibility:

  • Introducing SMART Monitoring - Synthetic Monitoring Augmentation for Real Traffic, combining Real User Monitoring (RUM) and Synthetic Transaction Monitoring (STM) to provide organizations a full 360 degree view of users' digital experiences.
  • Reducing both MTTD (mean time to detection) and MTTR (mean time to resolution) with the correct level of predictive insights and actionable intelligence.
  • Providing true visibility of all four stages of the transaction:
    • Endpoint health and performance monitoring
    • Hop-by-hop view of the connectivity path from user to Netskope
    • True visibility into the performance of all features of the SASE platform including client performance
    • Application response monitoring
  • Identifying anomalies in normal patterns with machine learning modeling, with actionable and tailored alerts helping to reduce alert false positives and streamline network operations processes and response times.

360 Degree Control:

  • Using a combination of proactive and customer triggered remediation, incident impact time can be eliminated or greatly reduced.
  • Providing lightweight Real User Monitoring capabilities helping networking teams gain visibility while removing friction with the endpoint teams.
  • Proactive monitoring of critical business applications provides focus on what matters the most to organizations, helping network operations teams streamline the remediation process, and reducing incident duration.

Proactive Remediation:

  • Proactive remediation - before the user even reports an issue - reduces the burden on help desks and network operations teams.
  • Multi-level routing controls proactively optimize the user experience by identifying the optimum route for critical applications;
    • Proactively switching Netskope NewEdge infrastructure routing decisions, reducing latency, and increasing application performance.
    • Selecting the optimum onward path from the Netskope SASE Platform to the application or public cloud provider, routing around external network issues.
  • Frictionless integration with Netskope Endpoint SD-WAN's client capability for performance optimization, for applications sensitive to network degradation such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

