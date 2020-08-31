Netskope Expands NewEdge Network in Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai to Meet Unprecedented Demand

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security private cloud , today announced the expansion of the Netskope NewEdge network with three new data centers in India. Serving millions of enterprise users around the world and capable of scaling to hundreds of millions, Netskope NewEdge is a carrier-grade security private cloud network that is reserved exclusively for Netskope customers.

India represents one of the largest markets in terms of users and the amount of traffic handled by NewEdge. The expansion of the India data centers enhances the NewEdge infrastructure, demonstrating an increased investment in the region in response to strong demand. This translates into improved performance for Netskope services, low single-digit millisecond latency, and improved uptake for both local, India-based companies as well as multinational firms with teams in India.

"Having multiple data centers in India is a key NewEdge differentiator," said Joe DePalo, Senior VP of Platform Engineering at Netskope. "Cloud security providers without diverse, in-region coverage will often require users to traverse thousands of miles, incurring a significant latency tax, to reach the next closest data center which can make services delivered outside of India unusable. With NewEdge, we eliminate that concern for our customers."

A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fortune 200 SYNNEX Corporation, Concentrix has unique security challenges as a technology-enabled global business services company with its staff spread across 40 countries spanning six continents. "At Concentrix, we create exceptional customer engagement, accelerate digital transformation and deliver actionable CX insights to our valued clients and we do it all securely. Netskope has been an integral part in our journey of offering optimal performance with maximized security," says Rishi Rajpal, Vice President, Global Security at Concentrix. "Netskope's NewEdge infrastructure expansion into Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai strengthens its commitment to secure their customers' data and providing integral cybersecurity solutions with global consistency driven by local intimacy."

The decades-long efforts to digitally transform enterprises have pushed the capabilities of the public internet to its breaking point. Inherently unpredictable and unsecure, the public internet is strained by users who demand great web, cloud, and private application performance and enterprises that demand more security. Compounding this challenge, legacy security tools often introduce delays to accessing these critical services, which impacts user experience and ultimately productivity. As a result, industry analysts have scrutinized the reliance on the public internet for security of these services, giving rise to new architectural frameworks like Gartner's "secure access service edge" (SASE) that enterprise security leaders are moving to adopt.

Netskope NewEdge is built by industry veterans representing the largest and most high-performance networks ever built. Like no other network, NewEdge delivers inline security services through a carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure based on advanced application and network optimization technologies and processes. As a private cloud network, NewEdge optimizes connectivity with its resilient global architecture, which is directly peered with major providers, mitigating the challenge of the public internet. This enhances the overall user experience, resulting in a better web, cloud, and private application performance for most Netskope customers.

The Netskope Security Cloud, delivered on NewEdge, provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device. No other company in the market has addressed shifting demands by combining next-generation SWG capabilities, the world's leading CASB , cloud security posture management (CSPM), zero trust network access, and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection. Only Netskope understands the cloud and takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.

To learn more about the Netskope Security Cloud, with its breadth and depth of offerings, please visit https://www.netskope.com/products .

Taking advantage of NewEdge

To accelerate deployment and simplify administration for network teams, Netskope supports the most flexible options of any vendor for steering traffic to the NewEdge network. This includes Netskope's lightweight client for managed devices or a traditional proxy auto-config (PAC) file-based approach. NewEdge also works seamlessly with a customer's existing router, firewall and proxy investments utilizing IPSec/GRE tunnels or proxy chaining, as well as plug-and-play integrations with SD-WAN solutions. To extend security and data protection to unmanaged users and devices, Netskope also supports an extensive set of clientless options to support any web-based, SaaS application. To learn more, visit http://www.netskope.com/newedge .

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

