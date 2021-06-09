Netskope Expands Patent Portfolio, Highlighting Continued SASE Leadership and Innovation in Data Protection

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader, today announced newly-issued patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, expanding its global patent portfolio to more than 40 patents, with more than 50 additional patents pending for Netskope inventors as of today.

Ongoing Netskope scans show that at least 20% of traffic moving among enterprise web and cloud applications is images. Images are ripe for data exfiltration in the form of screenshots and other sensitive information captures, but they represent a security need in which legacy data loss prevention (DLP) solutions are limited, and in many cases, completely blind.

Netskope innovations include unprecedented AI/ML-driven capabilities related to DLP and specifically addressing image content formats such as JPEG, PNG, and GIF. Among other benefits, these inventions support organizations tackling regulatory compliance needs such as GDPR, CCPA, and many others, and that need to tightly manage how data is accessed and secured.

Recently awarded Netskope patents include:

Data loss prevention (DLP) policy enforcement based on object metadata (Patent No. 10,979,458), including the enforcement of multi-part policies on data-deficient transactions of independent data stores.

(Patent No. 10,979,458), including the enforcement of multi-part policies on data-deficient transactions of independent data stores. Detecting screenshot images for protecting against loss of sensitive screenshot-borne data (Patent No. 10,949,961), ensuring that sensitive data captured in screen shots of static screen images and video is immediately identified.

(Patent No. 10,949,961), ensuring that sensitive data captured in screen shots of static screen images and video is immediately identified. Detecting image-borne identification documents for protecting sensitive information (Patent No. 10,990,856), which covers the process of training machine learning models to identify identification images such as passport, driver license, and SSN pictures.

(Patent No. 10,990,856), which covers the process of training machine learning models to identify identification images such as passport, driver license, and SSN pictures. Client software connection inspection and access control (Patent No. 11,019,031), in which a third party app on the end user device is modified to allow certain sites and services to be mediated in a mid-link server, enabling a controlled and contained environment.

(Patent No. 11,019,031), in which a third party app on the end user device is modified to allow certain sites and services to be mediated in a mid-link server, enabling a controlled and contained environment. Remotely accessed controlled contained environment (Patent No. 11,019,106), in which client devices can communicate with remote software environments that securely run applications, enabling policy controls both for client devices and the remote software environments.

(Patent No. 11,019,106), in which client devices can communicate with remote software environments that securely run applications, enabling policy controls both for client devices and the remote software environments. Middleware security layer for cloud computing services (Patent No. 11,019,101), combining active analysis of access requests for independent object stores with inspection of objects in those independent object stores

"We are very proud of these inventions, including how Netskope is uniquely able to perform sophisticated processing in real-time, without compromising user experience," said Krishna Narayanswamy, CTO and co-founder, Netskope. "At Netskope, we help enterprises and governments meet the security and networking needs of today and tomorrow. Our teams ensure that the best of our inventions support our customers on their digital transformation journeys, including cloud-first, SASE-ready architecture, and an emphasis on protecting data wherever and however it is accessed."

Netskope patents include inventions related to cloud security, AI/ML, data protection, and many other innovations intended to prepare all organizations for a cloud-first, SASE-centric future. No other company combines next-generation secure web gateway (SWG) capabilities, Zero Trust principles, advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration, and advanced threat protection—all delivered in a true, cloud-based platform atop NewEdge, the world's largest, most performant, security private clouds.

More than 1,000 customers—including more than 25 of the Fortune 100—already benefit from the breadth and depth of Netskope offerings. To learn more about the Netskope Security Cloud please visit https://www.netskope.com/products .

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, SWG, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

