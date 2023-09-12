Netskope Expands Strategic Alliance with Deloitte by Joining MXDR by Deloitte

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that its existing strategic alliance with Deloitte has expanded with the addition of Netskope to the Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) by Deloitte platform.

The new Netskope module on MXDR by Deloitte will include advanced cloud threat protection capabilities to help clients improve protection against malware and ransomware as well as intelligence enrichment for zero-day detection and response.

For the second year in a row, Netskope was recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE with the highest Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision.

MXDR by Deloitte offers customers a fully managed cybersecurity solution designed to help protect an organization's entire extended enterprise from internal and external cyber threats by operating 24x7x365 cyber threat hunting, detection, response and remediation capabilities.

"As the threat landscape continues to rapidly evolve, we want to offer our existing and future clients access to an expanding portfolio of advanced threat protection capabilities," said Criss Bradbury, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "We're excited to expand our alliance with Netskope and our offerings via the MXDR by Deloitte platform, helping our clients to build a more proactive defensive posture in their cyber programs — from strategy to deployment to ongoing optimization."

"Our collaboration with Deloitte helps to deliver cybersecurity protections to meet today's digital transformation requirements — including protecting sensitive data in generative AI-based SaaS applications," said Dave Rogers, SVP Global Alliances and Channel Sales, Netskope. "We're excited to join the list of major cloud, cyber and other organizations that comprise the MXDR by Deloitte platform."

This news is the latest announcement of Netskope relationships with leading service providers , system integrators, technology partners, distributors, and resellers worldwide.

About Netskope

Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

