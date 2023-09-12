Netskope Expands Strategic Alliance with Deloitte by Joining MXDR by Deloitte

News provided by

Netskope

12 Sep, 2023, 07:45 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that its existing strategic alliance with Deloitte has expanded with the addition of Netskope to the Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) by Deloitte platform.

The new Netskope module on MXDR by Deloitte will include advanced cloud threat protection capabilities to help clients improve protection against malware and ransomware as well as intelligence enrichment for zero-day detection and response.

For the second year in a row, Netskope was recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE with the highest Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision.

MXDR by Deloitte offers customers a fully managed cybersecurity solution designed to help protect an organization's entire extended enterprise from internal and external cyber threats by operating 24x7x365 cyber threat hunting, detection, response and remediation capabilities.

"As the threat landscape continues to rapidly evolve, we want to offer our existing and future clients access to an expanding portfolio of advanced threat protection capabilities," said Criss Bradbury, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "We're excited to expand our alliance with Netskope and our offerings via the MXDR by Deloitte platform, helping our clients to build a more proactive defensive posture in their cyber programs — from strategy to deployment to ongoing optimization."

"Our collaboration with Deloitte helps to deliver cybersecurity protections to meet today's digital transformation requirements — including protecting sensitive data in generative AI-based SaaS applications," said Dave Rogers, SVP Global Alliances and Channel Sales, Netskope. "We're excited to join the list of major cloud, cyber and other organizations that comprise the MXDR by Deloitte platform." 

This news is the latest announcement of Netskope relationships with leading service providers, system integrators, technology partners, distributors, and resellers worldwide.

About Netskope
Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Netskope

Also from this source

Government of Canada Selects Netskope as Preferred Vendor Under Federal Government's Cybersecurity Procurement Vehicle

Netskope Supercharges Proactive Digital Experience Management for SASE with Acquisition of Kadiska

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.