Netskope Further Improves Risk Visibility on AWS, Strengthening Customers' Security Posture

Netskope Supports Launch of AWS Verified Access and Amazon Security Lake

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a global leader in secure access service edge (SASE), is announcing new support of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to further improve visibility of risks and threats on AWS services, resulting in even stronger security postures for customers. Through this work, Netskope will support the launch of AWS Verified Access and Amazon Security Lake to drive innovation for enterprises running on AWS.

As the cybersecurity landscape becomes more complex and multifaceted, organizations want to confidently know their data, employees, and resources are safe from potential attacks. Netskope has helped thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, improve their security posture through integrated zero trust network access (ZTNA), secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), cloud security posture management (CSPM), storage scanning with data loss prevention (DLP), cloud firewall, Borderless WAN, and more. By meeting the rigorous standards of supporting the launch of AWS Verified Access and Amazon Security Lake, Netskope and customers can have greater confidence in the company's deep technical expertise on AWS and its proven track record in securing even the most complex cloud journeys.

"As organizations search for seamless support and unification of their cloud security services, our work with AWS will help customers achieve even better visibility and protection in a cloud-first, hybrid work environment," said Andy Horwitz, Vice President, Business Development and Technology Alliances at Netskope. "Hybrid work today happens in the office, at home, or on the go, and with this new support of Amazon Security Lake and AWS Verified Access, we'll help customers navigate their cloud security journey by securing data from anywhere, on any device."

Netskope will support Amazon Security Lake and AWS Verified Access by providing visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, applications, and data. Customers can expect broader and more granular data sharing to expose cloud threats and security gaps, better alert prioritization so security teams can remediate the highest threats first, and a stronger security posture with faster remediation strategies in place.

"Netskope and AWS continue to help organizations with security capabilities they need to protect their users and data everywhere," said Chris Grusz, Director, ISV Partner and AWS Marketplace Business Development. "Netskope is a trusted security provider for many cloud-first organizations, and the expanded relationship with AWS will allow customers to better realize the full value of their AWS Security investments."

To learn more about Netskope's work with AWS, please visit the AWS Verified Access blog post here and the Amazon Security Lake blog post here . For more information about purchasing Netskope products, please see Netskope's AWS Marketplace profile or its solutions on AWS webpage.

