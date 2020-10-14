Netskope Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Netskope founder and CEO Sanjay Beri as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 at its Builders + Innovators Summit.

Goldman Sachs selected Beri as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Beri has more than two decades of industry innovation and success in the cloud, networking, and security industries. His unique business sense, technical acumen, vision for the future of the industry, and unwavering focus on culture have contributed to his building of a world-class team and iconic company as founder and CEO of Netskope.

"I am honored to receive this recognition from Goldman Sachs and to be among a group of such innovative and groundbreaking entrepreneurs," said Beri. "I have such pride in the success of Netskope, in the product, the culture we have built, and the amazing team members. From its humble beginnings in a coffee shop to now being the leading security cloud, I am so fortunate to have such a powerful team on this journey with me."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Sanjay Beri as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year will take place virtually, consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

