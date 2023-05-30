Netskope Intelligent SSE Integrates with Amazon Security Lake to Enable Faster Threat Detection and Response in Hybrid Work Environments

Integrated solution provides ability to rapidly identify potential security threats by Netskope security logs and threat information

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced an integration between Netskope's Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) platform and Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon Security Lake is a service that automatically centralizes an organization's security data from across their AWS environments, leading SaaS providers, on-premises, and cloud sources into a purpose-built data lake, so customers can act on security data faster and simplify security data management across hybrid and multi cloud environments.

Organizations want more visibility across all their security data sources, including on-premises and cloud, to quickly identify and respond to potential threats. To do this, they must enable logging across their security infrastructure, but often face challenges with incompatible data formats and no centralized place to store the logs for useful analysis.

To help solve these challenges, Netskope customers can now export logs from the Netskope Intelligent SSE platform to Amazon Security Lake. Amazon Security Lake manages data throughout its lifecycle with customizable data retention settings and converts and conforms incoming security data to the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), an open community schema. This makes it easier to automatically normalize security data from AWS and combine it with dozens of pre-integrated third-party security data sources.

Netskope and AWS can help customers detect and investigate threats faster, by providing:

"As security threats increase along with the ongoing shift to hybrid work, organizations want to be confident that their data, employees, and resources are safe from potential attacks and other nefarious activities," said Andy Horwitz, Vice President of Business Development, Netskope. "Netskope has helped thousands of customers improve their security posture through the use of our Netskope Intelligent SSE platform. By meeting the rigorous standards in support of Amazon Security Lake, organizations can have greater confidence in Netskope's deep technical expertise on AWS and our proven track record in securing even the most complex cloud environments."

To learn more about how Netskope helps organizations further strengthen their security posture by sharing security-related logs and threat information with Amazon Security Lake, visit here.

About Netskope

Netskope, a global SASE leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply zero trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com .

