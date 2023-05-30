Netskope Intelligent SSE Integrates with Amazon Security Lake to Enable Faster Threat Detection and Response in Hybrid Work Environments

News provided by

Netskope

30 May, 2023, 17:00 ET

Integrated solution provides ability to rapidly identify potential security threats by Netskope security logs and threat information

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced an integration between Netskope's Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) platform and Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon Security Lake is a service that automatically centralizes an organization's security data from across their AWS environments, leading SaaS providers, on-premises, and cloud sources into a purpose-built data lake, so customers can act on security data faster and simplify security data management across hybrid and multi cloud environments.

Organizations want more visibility across all their security data sources, including on-premises and cloud, to quickly identify and respond to potential threats. To do this, they must enable logging across their security infrastructure, but often face challenges with incompatible data formats and no centralized place to store the logs for useful analysis.

To help solve these challenges, Netskope customers can now export logs from the Netskope Intelligent SSE platform to Amazon Security Lake. Amazon Security Lake manages data throughout its lifecycle with customizable data retention settings and converts and conforms incoming security data to the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), an open community schema. This makes it easier to automatically normalize security data from AWS and combine it with dozens of pre-integrated third-party security data sources.

Netskope and AWS can help customers detect and investigate threats faster, by providing:

  • Centralized Visibility: Organizations can now export logs, events and alerts collected by Netskope Cloud Exchange to Amazon Security Lake to get a holistic view of threats and vulnerabilities in their overall environment. Centralize years of cloud and on-premises security data at petabyte scale for detailed analysis.

  • Stronger Security Posture: Organizations can use Netskope logs and Amazon Security Lake analysis tools to quickly discover and remediate threats and vulnerabilities across their environment to strengthen their security posture.

  • Centralized Threat Remediation: Organizations can use Netskope and AWS services to respond to alerts and remediate threats from the centralized Amazon Security Lake console.

"As security threats increase along with the ongoing shift to hybrid work, organizations want to be confident that their data, employees, and resources are safe from potential attacks and other nefarious activities," said Andy Horwitz, Vice President of Business Development, Netskope. "Netskope has helped thousands of customers improve their security posture through the use of our Netskope Intelligent SSE platform. By meeting the rigorous standards in support of Amazon Security Lake, organizations can have greater confidence in Netskope's deep technical expertise on AWS and our proven track record in securing even the most complex cloud environments."

To learn more about how Netskope helps organizations further strengthen their security posture by sharing security-related logs and threat information with Amazon Security Lake, visit here.

About Netskope
Netskope, a global SASE leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply zero trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Netskope

Also from this source

Netskope: Attackers Double Down on Social Engineering Techniques and Malicious Functionalities Leading to Sharp Increase in Malware Downloads

Netskope Scores No. 1 and No. 2 for All Use Cases in 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.