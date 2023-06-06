Netskope Intelligent SSE Selected by Transdev to Secure and Connect its Hybrid Workforce

Netskope

06 Jun, 2023, 02:00 ET

Implementation is part of Transdev's Cloud-First approach to better manage technological obsolescence

PARIS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), has today announced that it has been selected by Transdev, global leader in mobility that operates public transportation networks across 19 countries and five continents, including France, Spain, Australia, Colombia, the US and the UK. Transdev has installed Netskope Private Access (Netskope's ZTNA solution) and next generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG) - both parts of Netskope's market leading Intelligent SSE platform - to enable Transdev to better secure data in the cloud, and to connect and secure employees wherever they are located.

Technical roll-out started in France, before extending to Transdev's teams in Germany, Canada and Australia, enabling data and threat protection for enhanced user experiences of connectivity to the cloud both in the office and remotely.

Yann Boulet, Head of Networks and Telecoms Group at Transdev, explains: "Netskope's zero trust solution, alongside its next-gen Secure Web Gateway, gives us optimised data and network visibility and security. With Netskope's technology, the Transdev teams can now better identify and analyse suspicious behaviour and malicious activity in real time and implement appropriate security measures to prevent potential attacks. Ultimately our data is safer, and we can better meet our data protection responsibilities."

Netskope's Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG) allows Transdev to determine - and train employees on - acceptable use policies for different categories of websites and applications, including supporting nuanced policy decisions based on evolving zero trust factors around user, device, data type. As a cloud-native platform, Netskope can also differentiate between different instances of cloud application (personal and corporate OneDrive, for example). Netskope NPA provides zero trust network access to private applications. This enables Transdev to protect data and resources with application-level access control based on user identity and device security posture.

Netskope's global NewEdge infrastructure ensures the company is compliant with all the necessary regulations - including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in France and Germany, and the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) in Canada, as well as giving options for data sovereignty to meet the company's preferences. 

Raphaël Bousquet, SVP EMEA and LATAM at Netskope, comments: "Transdev came to us with a challenge we often hear; legacy technologies, sprawling cloud usage and changing working patterns among their user base. These are problems experienced by organisations around the world and our platform makes a huge difference in the ability of IT teams to manage data and threat protection, as well as network and resource allocation. Because the technology is designed specifically for these sorts of challenges, it also positively impacts upon the experience of users wherever they work. We are proud of this international collaboration with Transdev and are delighted to help the group better control and secure its data with our unified SSE platform."

Transdev is a global mobility operator and integrator, present in 19 countries, transporting nearly 10 million passengers every day. In 2022, the Transdev Group achieved a turnover of 7.7 billion euros. To find out more, please visit www.transdev.com.

About Netskope
Netskope, a global SASE leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply zero trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivalled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

