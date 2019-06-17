Netskope Introduces Zero-Trust Secure Access to Private Enterprise Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leader in cloud security , today introduced Netskope for Private Access, a cloud-based service for secure access to private enterprise applications in both the public cloud and the data center, that reduces risk by providing zero trust application access instead of network access. Netskope for Private Access is an integral component of the Netskope platform, which enables secure access to SaaS, IaaS, web, and private applications and data in hybrid IT environments, while reducing risk and simplifying Security Operations (SecOps).

As enterprises adopt a cloud-first or hybrid IT infrastructure and deploy new workloads in the public cloud or move data center workloads to the public cloud, they need to adopt a modern remote access solution that provides easy and secure access to applications in multiple locations, while reducing the "appliance sprawl" of legacy point-to-point access solutions. Netskope for Private Access provides secure access to applications in AWS, Azure, and Google public clouds as well as on-premises data centers and helps enterprises comply with regulations such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS and GDPR.

"At Netskope, we have been focused on providing a unified security platform for all enterprise internet traffic, and this announcement strengthens our offerings for customers worldwide," said Sanjay Beri, CEO of Netskope. "As businesses continue to approach and undergo digital transformation initiatives, they need to be able to take advantage of multi- and hybrid cloud services while reducing their attack surface area and decreasing risk. The addition of Netskope for Private Access illustrates our commitment to our users by further extending our platform to support new use cases and address new challenges."

Netskope for Private Access offers comprehensive policy management, compliance assessment, integration with existing identity and access management (IAM) and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions and supports any application, any protocol and any device to enable business productivity, while simplifying SecOps. The solution provides extended protection through integration with market-leading Netskope cloud access security broker (CASB), cloud security posture management (CSPM) and web security solutions, uniquely offering unified visibility and protection of hybrid-cloud environments through a resilient, performant global architecture that enhances latency-sensitive security functions such as data loss prevention (DLP) and threat protection.

"As today's enterprises further shift to the cloud and adopt a hybrid IT approach, there is a growing demand for new solutions that allow users to connect wherever their apps are," said David Goldschlag, VP Product Management at Netskope. "Traditional solutions like VPNs, VPN gateways, NGFWs, CDNs and WAFs are insufficient, as they are increasingly difficult to operate, scale and integrate with other cloud security solutions. Today's modern approach to remote access must be designed for multiple data centers, both physical and virtual, and Netskope for Private Access does just that. We're pleased to provide our customers with a next-generation approach to accessibility, for any app, on any device, in any environment."

Key capabilities of Netskope for Private Access include:

Protect data and resources with application-level access control based on user identity, group membership, and device security posture.

Access private applications in the cloud and in the data center seamlessly without the latency of routing traffic through the corporate network.

Authenticate and authorize users and devices in the Netskope Cloud before connecting them to IT services.

Block inbound access to physical or virtual networks and shield internal corporate resources from outside threats.

Enable transparent, secure access to resources with browsers, apps or native clients on Windows, Mac, and iOS.

Using a unified, light-weight client, provide users simultaneous, secure access to enterprise private applications in public clouds, in SaaS environments, and via the Web.

Simplify IT operations using a scalable, cloud-based platform that integrates with existing IAM and SIEM solutions.

Netskope for Private Access is now integrated into the Netskope Platform and is available in beta and will be generally available in the fourth quarter of 2019. For more information, please visit netskope.com/private-access-beta.

About Netskope

Netskope is the leader in cloud security. We help the world's largest organizations take full advantage of the cloud and web without sacrificing security. Our patented Cloud XD technology eliminates blind spots by going deeper than any other security provider to quickly target and control activities across thousands of cloud services and millions of websites. With full control through one cloud-native interface, our customers benefit from 360-degree data protection that guards data everywhere and advanced threat protection that stops elusive attacks. Netskope — smart cloud security.

