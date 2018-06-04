Netskope Issued Patent for Context-Aware Data Loss Prevention

"Ineffective DLP creates a huge headache for security teams and leaves them without a way to cut through the noise or gain visibility into the transactions that actually put data at risk," said Sanjay Beri, co-founder and CEO, Netskope. "Our now-patented approach solves this problem by combining our API-based approach with contextual analysis, enabling organizations to minimize noise and maximize results."

The patent affirms Netskope intellectual property in providing the ability to understand user activity and see the corresponding API data in real time to identify exactly what the user is doing (including but not limited to uploading, downloading, sharing, etc.). Using this technology, security admins can prevent exfiltration of sensitive data to personal instances of cloud services and social media profiles, both empowering organizations to enable their workforce to access sensitive data on a personal device and preventing a user from downloading the data to that device. The patented approach also enables organizations to selectively apply data protection technologies -- such as encryption and information rights management (IRM) -- to balance the usability and security of data in the cloud.

"Every DLP incident that gets triggered by legacy DLP technology involves data analysts in the SOC sorting through the incident to see if it is a true or false positive," said Krishna Narayanaswamy, co-founder and chief scientist, Netskope. "With the cybersecurity skills shortage affecting organizations across the world, our patented approach that automatically detects false positives and reduces the amount of investigation is a boon to security teams' productivity and effectiveness."

The Netskope Security Cloud allows enterprises to take full advantage of the cloud and web without sacrificing security. The most advanced in the industry, Netskope DLP protects sensitive company data from loss and exposure with capabilities including more than 3,000 data identifiers, support for more than 1,000 file types, custom regular expressions, proximity analysis, international support using double-byte characters, fingerprinting, and exact match.

About Netskope

Netskope is the leader in cloud security. We help the world's largest organizations take full advantage of the cloud and web without sacrificing security. Our patented Cloud XD technology eliminates blind spots by going deeper than any other security provider to quickly target and control activities across thousands of cloud services and millions of websites. With full control through one cloud-native interface, our customers benefit from 360-degree data protection that guards data everywhere and advanced threat protection that stops elusive attacks. At Netskope, we call this smart cloud security.

