Netskope Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , the SASE leader, today announced its membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated with Microsoft Security to help shared customers better defend themselves against a world of increasing cyber threats.

Netskope helps organizations transform their network and security, with innovative solutions for fast, reliable, and secure access to cloud applications from anywhere in the world. MISA membership adds to the expanding relationship between Netskope and Microsoft, with more integrations and partnership highlights to be announced in the coming months.

"Netskope's deep understanding of data and help layer protection in Microsoft environments is key to how our integrations deliver value for Microsoft customers. We understand the deep context of what is going on, where it's going on, and how it's happening, on-premises or in the cloud," said Billy Bond, VP of Business Development & Alliances, Netskope. "We are proud to be a part of MISA, which further validates the depth and breadth of our ability to integrate with Microsoft and help protect Microsoft environments."

Microsoft customers are able to search and find integrated solutions through the MISA partner catalog , making it easier to discover and browse integrations with Netskope.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson Senior Partner Marketing Manager for Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, at Microsoft. "Our members, like Netskope, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

Organizations using Microsoft technologies can take advantage of solutions from Netskope to help realize and protect their enterprise business transformation. Earlier this year, Netskope was validated in the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program .

"At Optiv, delivering effective cloud security solutions that integrate with Microsoft is critical to many of our clients," said Todd Weber, CTO, Optiv. "Netskope's integration with Microsoft enables us to offer organizations more dynamic protection within their Microsoft environment."

Current Netskope and Microsoft integrations extend to Azure Active Directory, Azure Sentinel, and Microsoft 365 inclusive of information protection, data loss prevention, threat intelligence, cloud security, data protection, application management, and SASE readiness.

For customers, the implementation of these integrations enables:

Comprehensive data protection, right-fit for a cloud-first, remote-centric workforce

Protection of users from increasingly prevalent cloud- and web-enabled threats

Robust access control and contextual policy enforcement for Microsoft and ecosystem applications

Lightning-fast access to cloud applications, which helps enable a great user experience for Microsoft cloud environments

Read more about all Netskope integrations with Microsoft at Netskope's Microsoft resources page.

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, SWG, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

