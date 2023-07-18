Netskope Launches New Managed Service Provider Program to Enable Partners to Grow Revenue and Help Customers Quickly and Easily Unlock SASE's Full Potential

Updated Evolve Partner Program offerings expand support and solution options for MSPs driving security modernization and network transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced a new Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program, an extension of Netskope's Evolve Partner Program . The newly-formalized program helps partners to expand their revenue streams with an additional route to market and profitable service offerings. The program provides flexible licensing options, dedicated MSP Partner resources, and a new technical support accreditation that complements the Netskope Service Delivery Specialization.

The increasing demand for cybersecurity managed services represents one of the most significant growth opportunities for the partner ecosystem, according to Canalys . The market opportunity is expected to grow to US$70 billion in 2023 as threat levels rise and the skills shortage widens. The escalating need for more highly specialized cybersecurity talent is a growing challenge that is fueling demand and opportunity for managed services. The new Netskope MSP program enables partners to capitalize on the market trend and address evolving procurement preferences.

Netskope's market-leading SASE platform includes cloud, data, and network security. Partners have the flexibility to offer the full spectrum or a portion of these solutions in a packaged managed service offering to their customers.

"Netskope continues to build programs that unlock as much opportunity as possible for our global partner ecosystem," said Kristin Carnes, Vice President Global Channel Programs and Strategy at Netskope. "The formalized Managed Service Provider Program arms partners with the support and tools they need to successfully build out managed service offerings and deliver a fully managed Netskope SASE solution to their customers."

The Netskope MSP Program features a new as-a-service business model framework and includes the availability of tools and resources to support partners as they develop and deliver managed Netskope SASE offerings:

Partner licensing and packages: Includes simplified and flexible SKU pricing, new solution packages across the Netskope product portfolio, and a new Deal Protection Program to register MSP opportunities.





Includes simplified and flexible SKU pricing, new solution packages across the Netskope product portfolio, and a new Deal Protection Program to register MSP opportunities. Technical accreditation and support: Two partner technical training tracks dedicated to implementation and support, including the introduction of five new training modules, access to a dedicated global support portal, and a new MSP Partner support process.





Two partner technical training tracks dedicated to implementation and support, including the introduction of five new training modules, access to a dedicated global support portal, and a new MSP Partner support process. Dedicated partner portal: Introduction of a dedicated MSP Portal exclusively accessible to Netskope MSP Partners includes tools, trainings, support, and access to the MSP Opportunity Registration.

"With Optiv's managed Netskope solutions, we are meeting clients where they are with the expertise to serve their core business needs," said Ben Radcliff, senior director of cyber operations at Optiv. "Working together, we're focused on delivering data-driven, outcome-based results through world-class resources and an operationalized process."

"The Netskope MSP Program is the next step for our partners on their path toward offering a fully managed SASE solution," said Dave Rogers, Senior Vice President, Alliances and Global Channel Sales at Netskope. "The goal of this evolution is to empower our partners to deliver the expertise and management our customers need, all while expanding their portfolio to include high-value, margin rich services."

To learn more about the Netskope MSP Program and Evolve Partner Program, visit netskope.com/partners .

Netskope, a global SASE leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply zero trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

