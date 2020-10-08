Netskope Launches NewEdge Data Center to Expand Coverage Across Europe

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud , today announced the expansion of the Netskope NewEdge network with a new data center in Vienna, Austria. Serving millions of enterprise users around the world, Netskope NewEdge is a carrier-grade, security private cloud network that is reserved exclusively for Netskope customers. The addition of the Vienna data center enhances the NewEdge infrastructure and demonstrates an increased investment in the region. This translates into improved coverage for Netskope services with high performance and lower latency, especially important for companies headquartered in the region or multinationals with a presence in Eastern Europe.

"With the Vienna data center, users not only in Austria, but also in countries such as the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Romania, and Turkey have seen an up to 10x performance improvement," said Jason Hofmann, VP of Platform Architecture and Services at Netskope. "As the world's most well-connected network for cloud security and data protection, it's our mission to remove the traffic jams or unpredictable performance typical of other cloud security solutions, like those built on public cloud infrastructure. Customers no longer need to choose between security and performance because Netskope delivers both."

As organizations continue to balance the remote or hybrid-office workforce, they are relying on cloud-based solutions to seamlessly bridge the gap from office to home for their employees. With 20% of users moving sensitive data among multiple cloud apps and services, businesses must continue to prioritize security during this era of rapid digital transformation.

The decades-long efforts to digitally transform enterprises have pushed the capabilities of the public internet to its maximum. Inherently unpredictable and unsecure, the public internet is strained by users who demand great web, cloud, and private application performance and enterprises that demand more security. Compounding this challenge, legacy security tools often introduce delays to accessing these critical services. As a result, industry analysts have scrutinized the reliance on the public internet for security of these services, giving rise to new architectural frameworks like Gartner's "secure access service edge" (SASE) that enterprise security leaders are moving to adopt.

Netskope NewEdge is built by industry veterans representing the largest and most performant networks ever built. Like no other network, NewEdge delivers inline security services through a carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure based on advanced application and network optimization technologies and processes. As a private cloud network, NewEdge optimizes connectivity with its resilient global architecture, which is directly peered with major providers, mitigating the challenge of the public internet. This enhances the overall user experience, resulting in a better web, cloud, and private application performance for most Netskope customers.

The Netskope Security Cloud , delivered on NewEdge, provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device. No other company in the market has addressed shifting demands by combining Next-Generation SWG capabilities, the world's leading CASB , Cloud Security Posture Management, Zero Trust Network Access , and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection. Only Netskope understands the cloud and takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.

To accelerate deployment and simplify administration for network teams, Netskope supports the most flexible options of any vendor for steering traffic to the NewEdge network. This includes Netskope's lightweight client for managed devices or a traditional proxy auto-config (PAC) file-based approach. NewEdge also works seamlessly with a customer's existing router, firewall, and proxy investments utilizing IPSec/GRE tunnels or proxy chaining, as well as plug-and-play integrations with SD-WAN solutions. To extend security and data protection to unmanaged users and devices, Netskope also supports an extensive set of clientless options to enable any web-based, SaaS application. To learn more, visit http://www.netskope.com/newedge .

