Netskope Launches Online Community Connecting Network, Data, and Cloud Security Professionals Through Peer Collaboration

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader , today launched the Netskope Online Community, a forum built for customers to come together with like-minded professionals to learn from one another, share tips, ideate, and gain valuable perspective on the industry in a peer-driven online environment.

Digital transformation continues to revolutionize the way people work and what they expect. With the rapid adoption of new tools to secure remote workers, the need for better integration and collaboration has created new solutions and opportunities to optimize security and networking for the cloud. The Netskope Online Community brings together a diverse group of people across industries and areas of expertise that share passions for security, data protection, and networking, all with the desire to learn, share, and discuss ideas with knowledgeable peers.

"Netskope has seen tremendous momentum in the last year as companies seek a cloud security and networking solution that prioritizes data protection," said Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer at Netskope. "Remote work is here to stay and now more than ever is the time for networking and security experts to collaborate. Our new online community enables Netskope customers to connect, learn, and collaborate with other professionals around the world. With this community, Netskope is continuing to invest in our customers and their success and we look forward to regular feedback and learnings that will help us help them even more."

The new Netskope Online Community features:

Topic Subscription : Receive all the latest updates on specific topics of interest

: Receive all the latest updates on specific topics of interest Discussion Boards : Learn from and discuss with network and security industry experts

: Learn from and discuss with network and security industry experts Dynamic Content : Platform automatically recommends related discussions, threat research, industry trends, and much more

: Platform automatically recommends related discussions, threat research, industry trends, and much more Incentives: Earn badges and level-up ranks as you participate

To visit and explore the community, click here .

To watch the video intro, click here .

More than 1,000 customers—including more than 25 of the Fortune 100—already benefit from the breadth and depth of Netskope offerings. To learn more about the Netskope Security Cloud please visit https://www.netskope.com/products .

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, SWG, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

