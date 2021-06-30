Netskope Launches The SASE Accreditation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader, today announced the SASE Accreditation, a first-of-its-kind accreditation course intended to address design requirements for Secure Access Services Edge (SASE). SASE unifies networking and security services in a cloud-delivered architecture, and organizations now have a comprehensive option available to train on and deliver SASE requirements, without ambiguity or confusion.

Developed in collaboration with industry expert Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber and former chief security officer of AT&T, the SASE Accreditation is designed for network infrastructure and cybersecurity practitioners. Netskope, the sole sponsor of the course, worked with Amoroso to create a vendor-agnostic curriculum, offering the opportunity to gain practical hands-on experience in several cloud security and networking disciplines. Attendees will learn how SASE helps networking and security professionals gain greater visibility and real-time, actionable information about cloud services, activity, traffic, and data while also simplifying their security stack.

"SASE is a new term but it's not a new concept. From day one of Netskope, the idea of security and networking merging was the foundation for how we built our products and services. As SASE continues to grow, the demand for skilled and educated practitioners will grow along with it, and until today, those options for education and training were very limited," said Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer at Netskope. "Netskope is thrilled to be sponsoring the SASE Accreditation. Leveraging Ed's deep experience in the security and networking industries and his passion for education made his partnership an easy choice for us."

"SASE is changing the way companies are thinking about securing their users and data in the era of cloud," said Ed Amoroso, Founder and CEO of Tag Cyber. "Working with Netskope, we developed the SASE Accreditation to give practitioners an in-depth, hands-on introduction to SASE and how to design for it. This course is built to prepare students and practitioners for the future of cloud security and how all enterprise networks will be designed and secured in the future."

As part of a continued initiative to mentor and educate students on cybersecurity and industry career opportunities, Netskope has also partnered with the Security Advisor Alliance (SAA) to further support the SASE Accreditation. For each SASE Accreditation course session, a select number of seats will be granted to train SAA students on SASE architecture, at no cost to them. The SAA is a non-profit organization, founded and run by industry leading cybersecurity executives, dedicated to helping each other solve the biggest unmet challenges in cybersecurity, most importantly, the talent gap.

"Netskope has been an active and committed partner to the Security Advisor Alliance since day one and is dedicated to helping us with our mission. We are both passionate about educating the future workforce on cyber industry security, which is becoming a huge portion of the potential job market," said Gary Latham, Executive Director at Security Advisor Alliance. "Allowing students to get a head start on education and training around SASE will not only give them a glimpse at how exciting and interesting cybersecurity is, but also a solid foundation for a career in the industry."

The SASE Accreditation course, valued at $1,000 USD, is an interactive, instructor-led class, conducted virtually. After completion of the course, attendees will receive a SASE Accreditation certificate of completion and the training hours may be considered for CPE submission. After completion of the course, students will have the option to take a SASE Accreditation exam. Upon successfully passing the exam, students will receive a SASE Accredited Architect certificate and badge.

The SASE Accreditation is now available to all Netskope customers and prospects. To learn more or register, visit: https://www.netskope.com/sase-accreditation

