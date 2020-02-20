Netskope Named #1 Best Place to Work by Business Intelligence Group

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud , today announced it was named the overall winner in the Business Intelligence Group's 2020 Best Places to Work . The award recognizes companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging. Of the 34 winners, Netskope received the best overall score, based on the results of a survey in which employees rated their overall satisfaction and the company's performance.

"I'm extremely proud of the culture we've built at Netskope, which is based on empowerment and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among all our employees," said Sanjay Beri, CEO of Netskope. "We encourage people to think and act creatively and strategically, and I believe this has not only allowed us to innovate and address shifting market demands more nimbly than any other cybersecurity company; it's also what makes Netskope such a great place to work. We are honored to be recognized as the overall winner of the Business Intelligence Group's 2020 Best Places to Work, as this award is a true testament to our team's immense talent and dedication."

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Netskope understands the cloud, and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. The company is based in Santa Clara, Calif., with offices in San Francisco, Seattle, New York, St. Louis, São Paulo, London, Paris, Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, and India.

"Congratulations to Netskope for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear from analyzing the employee survey data that this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team."

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contacts

Kelly Ferguson

Offleash for Netskope

netskope@offleashpr.com

Maria Jimenez

Business Intelligence Group

+1 (909) 529-2737

jmaria@bintelligence.com

SOURCE Netskope

Related Links

www.netskope.com

