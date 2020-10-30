Netskope Named a Leader for Fourth Consecutive Year in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud , today announced that Gartner, Inc. has recognized the company as a Leader in the 2020 "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers" (CASBs) for the fourth consecutive year.

According to Gartner1,"Leaders demonstrate balanced progress and effort in all execution and vision categories. Their actions raise the competitive bar for all products in the market, and they can change the course of the industry. To remain Leaders, vendors must demonstrate a track record of delivering successfully in enterprise CASB deployments, and winning competitive assessments. Leaders produce products that embody all CASB capabilities and architectural choices, provide coverage of many cloud services, innovate with or ahead of customer challenges, and have a wide range of use cases. Leaders continually win selections and are consistently visible on enterprise shortlists. However, a leading vendor is not a default choice for every buyer, and clients should not assume that they should buy only from vendors in the Leaders quadrant." We believe Gartner's recognition of Netskope as a Leader, validates its constant evolution, as it continues to provide a solution that enables businesses worldwide with high-speed security that doesn't hinder productivity.

"Netskope was founded on the idea that companies need a true cloud platform to secure and govern their traffic," said Sanjay Beri, founder and CEO, Netskope. "As we have continued to evolve over the last eight years, we have seen the needs of the market constantly shifting and we have worked to stay one step ahead of these changes. With the emergence of the secure access service edge (SASE) architecture, Netskope has built a security platform that safely enables the business, without slowing it down. We believe that having, once again, been recognized by Gartner for our leadership, it provides continued validation for our ongoing focus in supplying the market with the most comprehensive security platform."

Gartner's " The Future of Network Security Is in the Cloud ," (August 2019) explains, "The legacy 'data center as the center of the universe,' network, and network security architecture, is obsolete and has become an inhibitor to the needs of digital business." The report continues, "The enterprise perimeter is no longer a location; it is a set of dynamic edge capabilities delivered when needed as a service from the cloud." Netskope uniquely understands the cloud and takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.

The Netskope Security Cloud, delivered on the NewEdge network infrastructure, provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device. No other company in the market has addressed shifting demands by combining next-generation SWG capabilities, the world's leading CASB , zero trust network access , and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection.

Today's news also follows several milestones recently achieved by the company, starting with the Netskope NewEdge Platform becoming the most well-connected network for cloud-native data security. Netskope also recently appointed Dave Peranich, a veteran cloud and sales leader, as President of Go-To-Market and John Martin, a leading cloud and networking executive, as Chief Product Officer . Recent product innovations include the unveiling of Netskope's Advanced Analytics , delivering continuous risk management with new analytics tools and dynamic visualization.

