Netskope Named a Leader for Third Consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leader in cloud security , today announced that Gartner, Inc. has recognized the company as a Leader in the 2019 "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers" (CASBs) for the third consecutive year. The company also continues to be positioned furthest for its completeness of vision for three years running.

According to Gartner1, "Leaders demonstrate balanced progress and effort in all execution and vision categories. Their actions raise the competitive bar for all products in the market, and they can change the course of the industry. To remain Leaders, vendors must demonstrate a track record of delivering successfully in enterprise CASB deployments, and winning competitive assessments. Leaders produce products that embody all CASB capabilities and architectural choices, provide coverage of many cloud services, innovate with or ahead of customer challenges, and have a wide range of use cases. Leaders continually win selections and are consistently visible on enterprise shortlists. However, a leading vendor is not a default choice for every buyer, and clients should not assume that they should buy only from vendors in the Leaders quadrant."

"When we began building Netskope in 2012, we focused on architecting a true cloud platform that, over time, will secure and govern all of an enterprise's traffic," said Sanjay Beri, founder and CEO, Netskope. "Our seasoned team has worked tirelessly to address the shifting market, including the emergence of the secure access service edge (SASE). We believe Gartner's recognition of Netskope as a Leader, validates its constant evolution, as it continues to provide a solution that enables businesses with security, not slow it down. We feel that having our efforts recognized for the third year in a row reflects our ongoing focus on setting market standards through forward-looking offerings and leadership."

Gartner's "The Future of Network Security Is in the Cloud," (Gartner subscription required) published in August 2019, explains, "The legacy 'data center as the center of the universe,' network, and network security architecture, are obsolete and have become an inhibitor to the needs of digital business." The report continues, "The enterprise perimeter is no longer a location; it is a set of dynamic edge capabilities delivered when needed as a service from the cloud." Netskope provides a seamless security solution that is data-centric, cloud-smart, and fast, making it the only vendor prepared to address these shifting market demands.

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. As app traffic continues to increase exponentially, only Netskope understands the cloud and takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.

Today's news also follows Netskope's recent announcement that it now meets the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) requirements and has achieved FedRAMP Authorization, illustrating the company's commitment to providing its cloud security platform to government agencies. This is also in tandem with advancements in Netskope's Next-Generation Secure Web Gateway and the expanding global infrastructure of Netskope NewEdge.

To review the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers, download a complimentary copy from Netskope: www.netskope.com/casb-mq

