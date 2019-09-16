Netskope Named to Forbes Cloud 100 for Third Consecutive Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leader in cloud security , today announced it has been named to the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 -- the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures -- for the third consecutive year . The company ranked #64 this year, rising 25 spots from last year's placement.

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud companies. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel , made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

"Digital transformation is resulting in more users, applications, and data outside a company's corporate network than inside. This presents blind spots for legacy security tools and is forcing CISOs to transform their security program to more effectively protect their users and their data," said Sanjay Beri, CEO of Netskope. "Netskope has built a modern security platform that is trusted by more than a third of the Fortune 100 to secure their journey to the cloud. Netskope is honored to be named on the Forbes Cloud 100 for the third year in a row -- a testament to our continued commitment to growing and evolving our business with our most important asset at our core: our customers."

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. As app traffic continues to increase exponentially, Netskope understands the cloud and takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.

"There has been tremendous growth in the cloud market in recent years, as more and more companies are adopting cloud technologies to enable their digital transformation and change how they do business. The opportunity is massive in the cloud sector, which is evident in both the public and private sectors. There are now more than 15 public SaaS companies valued at over $10B whereas even five years ago there were only two," said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The growth we are seeing is not limited to the Bay Area and San Francisco, as we are seeing more $1B+ cloud companies spring up throughout the U.S. and globally. Salesforce Ventures is excited to be partnering with Bessemer Venture Partners and Forbes for the fourth year in a row to recognize the next generation companies who will land on the Cloud 100 list—those who are not just predicting what's coming but working to create the future."

"For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks."

The Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2019 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

Media Contact

Kelly Ferguson

Offleash for Netskope

netskope@offleashpr.com

SOURCE Netskope

Related Links

www.netskope.com

