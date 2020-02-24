Netskope Named Winner of Two InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud , today announced it received two 2020 InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, in the categories of Editor's Choice – Cloud Security and Hot Company – Data Loss Prevention (DLP).

"We're honored to be recognized by one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards programs for our industry-leading cloud security and DLP solutions," said Sanjay Beri, CEO of Netskope. "The largest enterprises in the world are rapidly adopting our cloud-driven security architecture to reach their digital transformation goals and upgrade their legacy and on-premises security solutions – in fact, we've seen 80% year-over-year growth in enterprise customers. We're proud to receive such strong validation for the work we've done to make Netskope the new gold standard for cloud-delivered security."

The Netskope Security Cloud Platform provides unrivaled visibility, real-time data, and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private applications from anywhere, on any device. In addition, only Netskope understands the cloud and takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.

Netskope DLP is a core capability of the Netskope Security Cloud, providing full visibility of both data at rest within customer managed cloud applications, and the movement of data from employee endpoints to thousands of other unmanaged cloud applications typically accessible from enterprise environments.

"We're thrilled to name Netskope the winner for Editor's Choice – Cloud Security and Hot Company – Data Loss Prevention in our InfoSec Awards program," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine. "Netskope won these awards because they are a pioneer in cloud-driven security and taking a bold, innovative approach to defeating the next generation of cybercriminals."

For the full list of winners, visit: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

This award comes on the heels of several award wins for Netskope, including:

Netskope at RSA Conference 2020

Netskope is a silver sponsor, exhibiting at booth #5981 in Moscone North.

Sean Cordero , head of cloud strategy at Netskope, will speak on a panel about AI and ML threats on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 3:40 p.m. PT in Moscone South.

, head of cloud strategy at Netskope, will speak on a panel about AI and ML threats on at in Moscone South. Netskope's James Robinson and Ross Asquith will lead a briefing center speaking session on cloud-first security programs on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 11:40 a.m. PT in Moscone North.

and will lead a briefing center speaking session on cloud-first security programs on at in Moscone North. RSVP to attend the Netskope Cloud Lounge party on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Novela by contacting events@netskope.com . Space is limited.

at Novela by contacting . Space is limited. More details on Netskope's RSA presence are available here: https://resources.netskope.com/cloud-security-events-conferences-expos/rsa-conference-2

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com .

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over five million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

