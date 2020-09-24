Netskope Names Dave Peranich as President of Go-To-Market

Peranich brings more than 25 years of experience in worldwide sales, customer success, operations, and business development strategies. Most recently, he ran Worldwide Field Sales and Operations at Palo Alto Networks where he led significant increases in sales and channel productivity and more than doubled the size of both bookings and customer base. In addition, he spent nine years at Riverbed, where he became President, and helped to drive the growth from $20M to past $1B in revenue. Peranich has also held leadership roles at Remedy and Siebel Systems, as well as CEO of infrastructure software company Centrata.

This announcement comes off the heels of several milestones recently achieved by the company, starting with the Netskope NewEdge Platform becoming the most well-connected network for cloud-native data security. Netskope also recently appointed John Martin, a veteran cloud and networking executive, as Chief Product Officer. Recent product innovations include the unveiling of the Netskope Cloud Threat Exchange, enabling peer-to-peer sharing of threat intelligence in the cloud, and the launching of a key integrated solution with Okta, CrowdStrike, and Proofpoint to secure remote work.

"What Netskope has been able to achieve in the hyper-competitive world of security is remarkable and I am thrilled to be joining at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Peranich. "From the beginning, Netskope has been ahead of the game when it comes to building a security platform that fits the needs of the modern company. Individual products may come and go, but platforms that redefine a meaningful market have staying power and can transform industries, and when combined with a great team and culture, give you the key ingredients for how iconic companies are born. A key reason I joined Netskope was the great team and culture, and I look forward to becoming a part of that and driving our opportunity to higher heights."

"We could not have thought of a better person for this role than Dave," said Beri. "Netskope has such a rare and unique opportunity right now to build and scale our company to the best in the industry for data, network, and cloud security. Dave's expertise will play a key part in maximizing our growth potential with end-to-end coordination between product, marketing, sales, and customer success."

Following Gartner's architectural framework for " secure access service edge " (SASE), Netskope is the only company in the market that has been built for SASE from the ground up by combining next-generation SWG capabilities , the world's leading CASB , zero trust secure access , and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection. Netskope delivers inline security services through a carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure called Netskope NewEdge . In addition, Netskope's deep understanding of the cloud and data-centric approach empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their remote-first workforce and advance their digital transformation journey.

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

