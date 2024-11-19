Netskope Partners with Microsoft to Offer Enterprise Customers Advanced SSE Capabilities

Seamless integration combines flexibility and best-in-class security with Netskope One SSE to create a comprehensive data protection posture

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced the extension of its partnership with Microsoft to provide advanced Security Service Edge capabilities to enterprise customers seeking to converge web, SaaS, and private application security into a single platform. Microsoft chose Netskope as its lead partner to deliver industry-leading Netskope One SSE integrated capabilities directly into the in-product experience of Microsoft Entra Suite.

As enterprises leverage Netskope together with Microsoft's product offering, this integration streamlines operations and processes for security practitioners, delivers and preserves a high-quality end user experience, and simplifies administration for customers that require complete SSE capabilities.

Microsoft customers get a native SSE experience leveraging their investment in the Entra Suite, especially for Microsoft applications, and the ability to use Netskope's Advanced SSE capabilities, such as advanced threat and data protection for Microsoft and non-Microsoft applications.

The integrated SSE solution was announced today at Microsoft Ignite. For three years in a row, Netskope has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE , and has also been named a Leader in the inaugural Forrester Wave for SSE .

"Microsoft continues to invest in security initiatives and sought a trusted partner that can provide enterprise customers with differentiated security solutions to address high-value use cases. We are proud that they selected Netskope as the lead partner to work on this integrated, flexible SSE solution and we look forward to bringing customers the best in SSE, tailored to match their flexibility and choice," said John Martin, chief product officer, Netskope.

"We chose SSE leader Netskope as our first partner in building an open SSE ecosystem. This partnership ensures Microsoft's customers get the best combination of security, experience and performance, helping protect their data from cyber threats," said Joy Chik, president, Identity and Network Access at Microsoft. "We're committed to providing our customers with the flexibility to choose an SSE solution that best fits their environment as their security needs evolve."

Netskope's Advanced SSE for Microsoft will be available via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and through Microsoft partners. For more information, visit here.

Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope One platform and its patented Zero Trust Engine provide optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain unrivaled visibility into any cloud, SaaS, web, and private application activity—providing security and accelerating performance without compromise.

