Netskope Partners with SailPoint to Deliver Expanded and Detailed Visibility into Enterprise Application Risk

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leader in cloud security , today announced a new certified integration with SailPoint Technologies, Inc. , the leader in enterprise identity governance, to advance the precision and automation of end-to-end security and compliance. This integration enables joint customers to:

Automate access governance tasks and workflows in response to Netskope alerts on suspicious user behaviors

Enforce access policies in Netskope in response to identity-specific access risks monitored by SailPoint

"Identity governance is at the heart of digital transformation because it allows organizations to manage the link between their employees, applications, and data in the midst of this change," said Billy Bond, VP of Business Development and Alliances at Netskope. "That said, visibility alone is only a piece of this process. We're excited to partner with SailPoint to not only expand and deepen our understanding of our customer's user and application ecosystem, but to facilitate security enforcement. Now, our customers will be able to automate their governance policies in concert with more identity-aware access control operations, improving security and easing compliance."

Netskope provides an extensible, cloud-native platform that helps the world's largest organizations take full advantage of the cloud and web without sacrificing security. The company's patented Cloud XD™ technology eliminates blind spots by going deeper than any other security solution to quickly target and control activities across thousands of SaaS and IaaS cloud services and millions of websites. The combination of Netskope and SailPoint enables our joint customers to ensure that the right identities are accessing the right applications and data. Once deployed, identity, network and security operations teams have the information they need to identify suspicious user, data, and application activities in real time, regardless of location or service.

"The enterprise application ecosystem is evolving and expanding at an exponential rate, and as a result, organizations today struggle to calculate the risk of their digital operations," said Joe Gottlieb, SVP, Strategy & Business Development at SailPoint. "Through our partnership and integration with Netskope, we can collectively help our joint customers make more intelligent and actionable access decisions. We're enabling these users to modernize their businesses without trepidation and with unmatched visibility, security, and compliance in mind."

Joint benefits include:

Proactively respond to non-compliant activity and risky users

Initiate targeted compliance audits and governance workflows in response to cloud access policy violations

Proactively 'quarantine' users displaying risky behavior patterns through automated provisioning

Secure managed and unmanaged cloud services such as Office 365, Box, and AWS

Detect risky, unmanaged enterprise applications for governance prioritization

"With our deep understanding of identity and security, and our partnerships with Netskope and SailPoint, Protiviti sees this integration as changing the game for enforcing governance over direct-to-web usage," said Curt Dalton, a managing director and leader of the security and privacy practice at global consulting firm Protiviti. "Visibility isn't enough. Companies need visibility into risky activities with the ability to enforce appropriate use in real-time."

