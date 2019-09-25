Netskope Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Security Cloud Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leader in cloud security , today announced that its Security Cloud Platform meets the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) requirements and has achieved FedRAMP Authorization. The initial authorizing agency is the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS).

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The program enables government agencies to adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT.

"Completing our FedRAMP Authorization illustrates our commitment to providing the cloud security platform to government agencies," said Beau Hutto, VP of Public Sector at Netskope. "We have been and always will be committed to security at Netskope – it's part of our DNA. This achievement speaks to our commitment to reaching government agencies who are increasingly moving to the cloud. The nature of business is changing and we're pleased to see government agencies recognizing this shift and taking the appropriate precautions to be ahead of the curve."

Netskope provides a data-centric approach to securing government agencies, following sensitive data to where it is processed and used, from on-prem to cloud and web, or even a hybrid model. Netskope can help government agencies protect users and data from advanced threats, secure confidential files, and manage compliance mandates and requirements for cloud and web. Providing cloud smart capabilities, the company's patented Cloud XD™ technology eliminates blind spots by going deeper than any other security provider to quickly target and control activities across thousands of SaaS and IaaS cloud services and millions of websites. Netskope delivers real-time, cloud- native security without the traditional performance trade-off, based upon one of the world's largest and fastest security network infrastructures, called NewEdge™.

Beyond FedRAMP, Netskope is committed to security certifications that confirm customer protection. Netskope supports:

AICPA SOC 1, 2 and 3

SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27018:2014

CSA STAR and CCM 3.1 Security, Trust, Confidentiality and Assurance Registry Self-Assessment

and CCM 3.1 Security, Trust, Confidentiality and Assurance Registry Self-Assessment C5 certifications

Certified privacy practices and controls with TrustArc (formerly TRUSTe)

EU-US Privacy Shield Program

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

Media Contact

Kelly Ferguson

Offleash for Netskope

netskope@offleashpr.com

SOURCE Netskope

Related Links

http://www.netskope.com

