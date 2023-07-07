Netskope Recognized as a Leader in SSE and ZTNA in New IDC MarketScape Reports

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide NESaaS 2023 Vendor Assessment (IDC doc #US50723823, June 2023) and a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Zero Trust Network Access 2023 Vendor Assessment (IDC doc #US50844623). Both reports focus on business-critical aspects of security modernization and network transformation, positioning Netskope as a Leader in each.

An acknowledged leader in SSE and SASE, Netskope's SASE platform includes its award-winning Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) and Borderless SD-WAN technologies, all of which are crucial to providing optimized access and zero trust-based security required in a modern networking and security technology stack.

"Our thorough assessment of Netskope's strategy and capabilities led us to recognize the company as a Leader in both the NESaaS and ZTNA reports," said Chris Rodriguez, IDC Research Director, Trusted Network Access and Protection. "Netskope's deep level of expertise in CASB inline and API protection is a key differentiator for organizations that are concerned about the risks represented by managed and unmanaged SaaS applications. And for organizations that prioritize data protection and cloud capabilities, Netskope is a natural shortlist option."

Both of the IDC MarketScape reports also recognized Netskope as a Leader based on the underlying infrastructure of, Netskope NewEdge . The reports state, "Netskope leverages its extensive cloud architecture to offer a ubiquitous, performant, edge-delivered zero trust access model across all users and devices. Netskope NewEdge is the company's cloud architecture that includes extensive numbers of POPs and capabilities for maximal edge performance."

"Since day one, we've prioritized solving our customers' biggest challenges in cloud security, network transformation and data protection," said Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer, Netskope. "We are proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in these two important reports. We believe the recognition underscores our innovation in SSE, SASE and ZTNA, and our commitment to the best in customer experience."

Netskope's SSE and SASE solutions continue to garner industry recognition and accolades. Last month at the 2023 SC Europe Awards, Netskope SASE was named the winner of Best Cloud Security Solution .

Earlier this year, Netskope introduced ZTNA Next , designed to propel enterprises along the path to full VPN replacement . To take the next step with your full VPN replacement initiatives, visit here .

To learn more about how Netskope helps organizations with their security modernization and network transformation journeys, please visit here .

