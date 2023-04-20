Netskope Scores No. 1 and No. 2 for All Use Cases in 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge Report

Users Looking for a Comprehensive SSE Solution Should Consider Netskope

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), scored highest or among the top two solutions cited in all Use Cases identified in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge (SSE) report. In addition, Netskope is the only vendor named a Leader in the recently released 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge that is also ranked among the highest three scoring vendors for all four Use Cases in the 2023 Critical Capabilities for SSE.

In the Critical Capabilities report, Gartner evaluated the SSE offerings of 10 vendors and their ability to provide a broad set of features required to achieve SSE. Key Use Cases include:

Identify and Protect Sensitive Information

Secure Web and Cloud Usage

Detect and Mitigate Threats

Connect and Secure Remote Workers

Netskope received the highest scores among all vendors in two of four Use Cases—the Connect and Secure Remote Workers Use Case and the Identify and Protect Sensitive Information Use Case.

"As customers select SSE vendors, they should be confident with the knowledge that those vendors aren't lagging in any key use cases," said Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer, Netskope. "We are proud that Netskope has been recognized as a high-scoring vendor in the Critical Capabilities report, and is the only Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE that was also ranked in the top three of any and all of the Critical Capabilities Use Cases."

The Critical Capabilities report also identifies several important trends for organizations building SSE and SASE capabilities, including the following, which are noted by Gartner as strategic planning assumptions:

By 2025, 70% of organizations that implement agent-based zero trust network access (ZTNA) will choose either a SASE or SSE provider for ZTNA, rather than a stand-alone offering

By 2026, 85% of organizations seeking to procure cloud access security broker (CASB), secure web gateway (SWG) or ZTNA access offerings will obtain these from a converged solution

By 2026, 45% of organizations will prioritize advanced data security features for inspection of data at rest and in motion as a selection criterion for SSE

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge, Thomas Lintemuth, John Watts, Charlie Winckless, Craig Lawson, Aaron McQuaid, 17 April 2023.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, Charlie Winckless, Aaron McQuaid, John Watts, Craig Lawson, Thomas Lintemuth, Dale Koeppen, 10 April 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

