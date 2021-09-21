Netskope Sets New Industry Benchmarks for Cloud Security Performance; Announces Industry-First SLA to Address Encrypted Traffic Processing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader, today announced groundbreaking service level agreements (SLA) focused on security traffic processing in the cloud. Addressing both decrypted TLS and non-decrypted transactions, these SLAs build on Netskope's previously launched five-nines (99.999%) uptime and availability SLA, and ensure customers using the Netskope Security Cloud enjoy network performance at levels of speed and reliability not experienced with other vendors.

A true Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture needs to be fast, resilient, and highly-available, with low latency on-ramps for user or branch traffic, combined with direct peering to the web, cloud, and SaaS apps all enterprises care about. As the analyst-validated leading SASE platform, Netskope Security Cloud services are powered by NewEdge, the world's largest, highest-performing, and most well-connected security private cloud. Today, NewEdge has more locations throughout the world with compute for security traffic processing than even the largest public cloud providers.

Netskope SLAs address inline services including firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS), Next-Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), providing critical guarantees to customers. New traffic processing latency SLAs include:

Industry Best For Non-Decrypted Traffic: Netskope commits to less than 10 milliseconds (ms) of latency for transactions traversing NewEdge (or only one-tenth the time it takes for a blink of the human eye)—10x better than the published SLAs of direct competitors. Netskope SLA measurement also takes into account the full round trip time for traffic, and not the narrowly-focused, one-way packet-processing calculation seen from firewall-centric vendors.

Industry First For Decrypted Traffic: Netskope launches an industry-first SLA committing to less than 50 ms of latency for processing encrypted traffic—an unprecedented service commitment and also one reflecting that the vast majority of web, public cloud, and SaaS traffic is now encrypted.

"With approximately 90% of all enterprise traffic now encrypted, SLAs that heavily favor non-decrypted traffic offer little relevance in the real world," said Jason Hofmann, VP, Platform Architecture and Services, Netskope. "All organizations on a SASE journey need reliable, highly performant network infrastructure to protect data in the cloud and keep the speed of business moving as fast as it needs to. They find these assurances in the Netskope Security Cloud, powered by NewEdge, and our documented commitment to their success and resilience."

Today, NewEdge is powered by data centers in nearly 50 regions globally, with every data center offering full compute, all services available with no need to rely on the unpredictable performance of public cloud connectivity, and accessibility to every customer without surcharges.

"Security and network performance can't be a trade-off as organizations embrace cloud applications and build converged infrastructure," said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director, Dell'Oro Group . "Vendors' SLAs demonstrate a serious commitment to performance and material confidence in delivering as promised. By establishing new SLA benchmarks, it moves the industry forward and raises expectations from customers on the guarantees possible as they adopt a Security-as-a-Service strategy."

Netskope support terms, including all Netskope SLAs, are publicly available at www.netskope.com/support-term .

Among many 2021 highlights, Netskope recently announced additional key enhancements to the Netskope Security Cloud , and recently attracted $300 million in new investment , achieving a post-money valuation of $7.5 billion on top of rapid growth in what leading analysts estimate to be a $30 billion total addressable market by 2024.

Visit netskope.com for more on the Netskope Security Cloud and NewEdge .

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, SWG, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

