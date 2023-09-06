Netskope Supercharges Proactive Digital Experience Management for SASE with Acquisition of Kadiska

Integration of Kadiska digital experience platform sets new standard for SASE performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced the acquisition of digital experience monitoring innovator Kadiska . The news follows the announcement last week of significant enhancements to Netskope's Digital Experience Management (DEM) capabilities with the introduction of Netskope Proactive DEM (P-DEM) , and cements Netskope's advances in the ability to monitor and proactively remediate performance, and assure experience across the entire SASE architecture - from SD-WAN to SSE - as well as across the cloud and application estate.

Digital Experience Management has become a key component of a SASE architecture, where security and networking converge to securely and optimally connect users, devices and locations to applications, websites and data wherever they reside. Actively monitoring network and application performance from a user's perspective - and leveraging AI and ML to enable proactive remediation of issues - ensures the success of digital transformation projects such as hybrid work, and digitized customer experiences. Netskope Proactive DEM provides experience management capabilities spanning the company's SASE architecture, including Netskope Intelligent SSE, Netskope Borderless SD-WAN and the Netskope NewEdge global infrastructure.

Kadiska was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in France, with a hybrid international team of Digital Experience Management experts. With decades of experience in DEM, Application Performance Monitoring (APM), and Network Performance Monitoring (NPM), the Kadiska team built its technology to combine real user experience monitoring (RUM) with end-to-end network and application performance visibility from user devices to hybrid, SaaS and cloud applications. These capabilities complement and enhance Netskope's AI and ML -fuelled proactive experience remediation right across the stack.

Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder of Netskope commented, "The founding vision of Kadiska matches uncannily well with the Netskope platform vision. Both technologies have been built to recognise the new world where data, users, cloud infrastructure and applications are all dispersed, leaving blindspots and challenges for organizations seeking to control and optimize experience and security. We already share some very large global customers, and seeing the appetite for the integration - bringing together the capabilities of both companies - really proved to us the rationale for this acquisition."

Gilles Huguenin, CEO at Kadiska commented, "Through a 20 year journey, the Kadiska team has assembled unparalleled experience, bringing together individuals with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities for improving digital experience across complex modern infrastructure, applications and hybrid workplaces. We are incredibly excited that our team and technology has become a part of the Netskope platform as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to helping organizations overcome the historical trade-offs between security and user experience."

Leading analysts estimate SASE to be a $36 billion market opportunity by 2025, and Gartner® predicts the market to grow at a CAGR of 36% over the next five years1. Gartner also expects that, by 2026, at least 60% of infrastructure and operations leaders will use DEM to measure application, services and endpoint performance from the user's viewpoint, up from less than 20% in 20212.

Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security and Trust at IDC commented on the announcement, "Enterprises across the globe are undertaking security and network transformation to support changing working patterns and new IT architectures. These projects seek to provide secure, high-quality connectivity for every user, on any device, from anywhere to any application, which makes the ability to monitor, manage and optimize the users' experience a critical success factor. This acquisition by Netskope demonstrates the company's focus on providing a complete platform for its customers, giving both security and networking teams the ability to understand, in real time, how networks and applications are performing, and take action as needed."

For more information on Netskope Proactive DEM, visit https://www.netskope.com/products/digital-experience-management .

About Netskope

Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com .

