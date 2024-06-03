Netskope Surpasses $500 Million in ARR, Continues to Take Share as More Enterprises Seek Market-Leading Security and Network Performance from Netskope's Unified SASE Platform

3,400+ customers, tens of millions of end users, and more than 30 of the Fortune 100 have adopted Netskope One platform capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced significant updates on its business momentum, as global demand for Netskope One , its industry-leading SASE platform, grows at an even faster pace than the broader cybersecurity market.

Among many notable achievements helping fuel its growth, Netskope's company accolades and financial milestones to this point include the following:

Why Netskope, Why Now

Work-from-anywhere models create expectations of easy, performant access to the SaaS, cloud, web, and private applications needed to run a productive business. But the associated surge in security threats and performance challenges have stressed legacy technology architecture to the point of ineffectiveness. As a result, organizations are seeking cloud-native, simple, and scalable solutions that stop threats, prevent unauthorized access to apps and data, and guarantee network performance. Teams are increasingly choosing SASE architecture to accomplish those objectives; Gartner estimates the SASE market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%, reaching over $25 billion by 20272.

As a validated leader in SASE, SSE, and zero trust, Netskope helps organizations address their most critical cloud, SaaS, web, and private application security needs as well as their most persistent network performance challenges, all at once. The Netskope One platform enables both security and infrastructure and operations (I&O) teams to reduce risk, cost, and complexity as the only fully converged SASE offering that can deliver these capabilities using one engine, one client, one gateway, and one network.

"Netskope was founded on the idea that the entire enterprise strategy for protecting critical data from threats depends on how well security and networking adapt to a cloud-first, AI-ready world. Sure enough, as cloud and SaaS app adoption soared, businesses began changing their unreliable legacy technology stacks to reduce risks, lower costs, and implement modern architecture," said Sanjay Beri, co-founder and CEO, Netskope. "We correctly anticipated that a converged, optimized platform approach would be needed to accomplish this, an opportunity now known as SASE. We have inspired confidence in companies all over the world that are adopting Netskope."

Added Beri, "This is a significant period in Netskope's journey, and it's only the beginning of what we know we can achieve. We've proven our model and our customer win rate against much bigger technology companies, and we've maintained our unwavering commitment to make SASE and zero trust adoption an easy experience for any organization. We are so proud of our team, our customers, our investors, and our partners, and very excited for what's ahead."

