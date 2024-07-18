Netskope the Only Vendor Ranked Among the 3 Highest Scoring Vendors for All Use Cases in 2024 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Single-Vendor SASE

Continuing growth that outpaces the market, Netskope is the strategic SASE provider for thousands of organizations worldwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), is the only vendor to be ranked among the three highest scoring vendors in all Use Cases identified in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Single-Vendor SASE report. As a companion to the recently released 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE —in which Netskope debuted as a Leader—the Critical Capabilities report highlights Gartner-defined Use Cases needed to successfully source and implement all necessary SASE capabilities from one vendor.

In the 2024 report , Gartner evaluated the solutions of nine vendors in several key Use Cases. Netskope is the only vendor to appear in the top three scoring vendors in each of these Use Cases, including receiving the highest score for the Zero Trust Platform Use Case, and the highest aggregate score across all Use Cases.

Early in 2024, Gartner named Netskope a Leader for the third consecutive year in the Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) —making Netskope one of only two vendors worldwide named a Leader in both the SSE and Single-Vendor SASE Magic Quadrants. The company's often-recognized SASE, SSE, and zero trust capabilities have helped propel worldwide growth outpacing that of the SASE market1, surpassing $500 million in annual recurring revenue .

"Netskope has been regularly recognized by top analysts as a leader in Security Service Edge. We are proud to now also be named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE. We are one of only two vendors worldwide with the dual distinction of being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrants for SSE and Single-Vendor SASE, and also the only Single-Vendor SASE Magic Quadrant Leader to be ranked among the three highest scoring vendors in all Single-Vendor SASE Critical Capabilities Use Cases," said Scott Hogrefe, Chief Marketing Officer, Netskope. "The choice to commit to the converged network and security capabilities of a SASE architecture requires robust and credible third-party validation to build confidence with customers. Netskope customers can be assured that we can support them at any part of their SSE and SASE journey, whether single-vendor or multi-vendor, midmarket, or large enterprise."

Organizations are increasingly choosing SASE architecture as a simple and scalable way to stop threats, prevent unauthorized access to apps and data, and guarantee network performance. Gartner notes that by 2027, "65% of new software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) purchases will be part of a single-vendor SASE offering, an increase from 20% in 2024."2

As a market leader, Netskope enables both security and network infrastructure and operations (I&O) teams to optimize connectivity while reducing risk, cost, and complexity. Combining SSE & SD-WAN across the Netskope NewEdge infrastructure, the Netskope One platform is the SASE offering that can deliver these capabilities using one engine, one client, one gateway, and one network.

Among ongoing validation of its SSE and SASE leadership, Netskope was also recently recognized as a Leader and had the highest score in the Current Offering category in The Forrester Wave™: Security Service Edge Platforms, Q1 2024 report , and in 2023 was recognized as a leader in both the SSE and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) IDC MarketScape reports .

