Netskope to Present at Enterprise Security Solutions Summit (ES3)

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leader in cloud security, today announced that Head of Cloud Security Sean Cordero will lead a session at the 2018 Toronto Security Solutions Summit (ES3) conference on September 13 at the Fairmont Royal York. The discussion will focus on helping enterprises align their information security strategies in today's cloud-first world, including real-world examples and advice for security leaders to help enhance their organizations' cloud journeys.

SESSION: The 7 Leadership Pitfalls of Cloud Adoption: Reduce Friction, Drive Results, and Don't Crash DATE: Thursday, September 13, 2018 TIME: 1:35 - 2:20 p.m. EDT LOCATION: Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front Street W, Toronto, ON M5J 1E3, Canada SPEAKER: Sean Cordero, Head of Cloud Security, Netskope OVERVIEW: Staying relevant and abreast of shifts in information security has not been easy. Disparate technologies, standards, regulations and now with the advent of cloud-driven abstraction it's harder and harder to keep up with the rate of change and development. In this talk, security leaders will hear from cloud security industry leader, Sean Cordero, who will provide tips, lessons learned, and recommendations on how to adapt your security programs, align your organization, and deliver successful outcomes in an increasingly "cloud first" world.

About Netskope



Netskope is the leader in cloud security. We help the world's largest organizations take full advantage of the cloud and web without sacrificing security. Our patented Cloud XD technology eliminates blind spots by going deeper than any other security provider to quickly target and control activities across thousands of cloud services and millions of websites. With full control through one cloud-native interface, our customers benefit from 360-degree data protection that guards data everywhere and advanced threat protection that stops elusive attacks. At Netskope, we call this smart cloud security.

Media Contact



Scott Westover



Bateman Group for Netskope



netskope@bateman-group.com

SOURCE Netskope

Related Links

http://www.netskope.com

