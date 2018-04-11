Netskope to Present with Monsanto at CSA Summit

SESSION: Data-centric Security: Drive Velocity and Scale to Your Security Program via the Cloud DATE: April 16, 2018 TIME: 1:35 - 1:55 p.m. PT LOCATION: Moscone Center South - Room 208, 747 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 SPEAKERS: Jason Clark - CSO, Netskope

Gary Harbison - CISO, Monsanto OVERVIEW: If you look around your organization today, there is nothing that hasn't been transformed by the cloud. It's changed how we work as everything has become more intuitive, connected, open, and collaborative, and that change has rippled across SaaS, IaaS, and the web. That's great for people and productivity, so why is it that most security purchases are still architected to address on-premises challenges? It's with this backdrop that Gary Harbison, CISO of Monsanto, and Jason Clark, CSO of Netskope challenge you to think differently about how you can drive velocity and scale in your security programs through the cloud.

At RSA Conference 2018, Netskope will also demo Netskope for Web, the most recent expansion of the Netskope Cloud Security platform, which enables safe web use for enterprise organizations. To learn more, visit booth S435 in the Moscone Center South.

