Netskope To Showcase Industry-Leading SASE, SSE, and Zero Trust Data Protection Solutions at RSA Conference 2022

Technology demonstrations, speaking sessions to show how Netskope helps enterprises meet the emerging security and performance demands of a cloud-centric, hybrid work environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , the leader in Security Service Edge (SSE) and Zero Trust, will showcase its full range of security solutions and services at RSA Conference 2022 . The security conference will take place June 6-9, 2022 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, and Netskope will be exhibiting in booth S449 (Moscone South).

Booth demonstrations will feature Netskope's industry-leading SSE and zero trust solutions for data protection and hybrid work security, including Netskope's newly introduced patented endpoint data loss prevention (DLP) solution.

Netskope security and networking experts will be on hand to explain how the Netskope Intelligent SSE platform protects data everywhere it moves across the hybrid enterprise, applying zero trust principles to safeguard every transaction. Scheduled presentations include:

"Attacker Cloud Abuse: Findings from Netskope Threat Labs"

"Use SSE and Zero Trust to Reduce Your Attack Surface"

"ZTNA - Your First Step on the Path to Zero Trust"

"Introducing Zero Trust Data Protection - A Way to Protect Data Everywhere"

Booth visitors will also have the opportunity to get an inside look into how the Netskope Cloud Exchange helps customers leverage the power of Netskope's telemetry and integrations with existing IT and security investments. Leading partners including Aruba Edgeconnect, AWS, CrowdStrike, Google, Mandiant, Microsoft, Mimecast, SentinelOne and Tanium will be on hand demonstrating joint solutions.

In addition, several of Netskope's cybersecurity experts will be presenting sessions and workshops throughout the RSA Conference. The speaking sessions will highlight the depth of technical and industry expertise among the Netskope Threat Labs and CIO, CISO, CTO, and other executive teams. These sessions include::

Who: Mike Anderson, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Netskope and Steve Riley, Field CTO, Netskope

What: CSA CxO Trust Summit Keynote: Watch Out For Zero "Trust Me" Traps

When: Monday, June 6, 11:05 a.m. PT

Where: Moscone Center South, Level 3, Room 302

Ask nine analysts what "zero trust" means and watch them squabble with each other for hours. That could be entertaining, but how about a little knowledge sharing instead? Join Netskope CIO Mike Anderson and field CTO (and former Gartner analyst) Steve Riley as they explore how zero trust principles have evolved from gating network access to the most effective strategy for ensuring that the right entities can interact with the right resources at the right times for the right reasons. Determining what is right requires a deep understanding of data and data-about-data. Keep this in mind as you immerse yourself in the RSA Conference. If a zero trust pitch sounds suspiciously like a reframing of "trust me," well, we all know what really happens after that!

Who: Ray Canzanese, Director of Netskope Threat Labs and Jenko Hwong, Principal Security Researcher, Netskope

What: Privilege Escalation and Persistence in AWS

When: Tuesday, June 7, 8:30 a.m. PT

Where: Moscone Center West, Room 2024

In this session, the Netskope Threat Labs duo will demonstrate how attackers escalate privileges and persist access in AWS. Attendees will learn multiple red team techniques, apply them against live AWS accounts, and learn mitigation, detection, and remediation strategies to defend against these techniques. Participants will be provided the tools to apply this knowledge within their own organizations.

Who: Jenko Hwong, Principal Security Researcher, Netskope

What: Defending Against New Phishing Attacks That Abuse OAuth Authorization Flows

When: Thursday, June 9, 9:40 a.m. PT

Where: Moscone Center West, Room 3018

You're prompted to login at the real Microsoft login page, real domain, real cert, and you also have MFA enabled. But you've just been phished by a new attack that abuses the OAuth authorization protocol. The attacker is not stopped by your MFA controls and has full access to all of your Microsoft data including Office and Azure. In this session, Netskope's Jenko Hwong will show how you can detect and mitigate these phishing attacks.

Who: James Christiansen, Vice President and CSO, Cloud Security Transformation, Netskope and Bobby Singh, CISO / CTO, The TMX Group

What: Digital Transformation Requires a Security Transformation

When: Thursday, June 9, 1:00 p.m. PT

Where: Moscone Center West, Room 2006

Many security leaders struggle to understand what is expected of them as the business landscape evolves. This interactive session will focus on how an IT security leader can develop the skills to be a successful CISO in today's changing environment. Attendees will learn from two security leaders how to balance technical skills with business acumen and gain the required skills to be a modern CISO.

Netskope has been consistently recognized by top industry analysts for its advanced data protection capabilities. With the Netskope Intelligent SSE platform , Netskope customers can protect data across SaaS, IaaS, private applications, web, e-mail, and endpoint devices from a single converged data protection solution, leveraging machine learning, UEBA, and insider threat mitigation capabilities to improve security efficacy, efficiency, and agility.

To schedule a meeting with a Netskope representative at the RSA Conference, or to pre-register for a seat at one of the speaking sessions, visit here .

Netskope, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply Zero Trust principles to protect data. The Netskope Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) platform is fast, easy to use, and secures people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements.

