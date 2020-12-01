Netskope Unveils Complete Agenda for SASE Week

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud , today announced the full agenda and speaker lineup for SASE Week , a virtual event dedicated to demystifying Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and enabling digital transformation for remote workers everywhere. Netskope is leading the charge on SASE and Zero Trust and will provide attendees with the knowledge and resources they need to take advantage of this new forefront of digital technology.

The updated roster includes speakers from Ashland, Corvus Insurance, CrowdStrike, ESG, Okta, TMX Group, and PwC. As part of the event, Netskope will also be donating $10 to charity for every attendee during SASE Week, attendees will be able to select their charity of choice during registration. The charities include Conservation International, Scratch Foundation, and World Central Kitchen.

What to expect

SASE Week was built to inform and educate every level of cybersecurity expert, with events specifically designed for technical practitioners and executives alike. Attendees can expect to:

Define the key network and security components of SASE and gain insight into how to start building a SASE-ready architecture

Discover the long-term business benefits of Zero Trust and SASE

Explore common use cases for a use cases for Zero Trust and SASE and understand how they intersect

Hear real-world examples from CISOs on how SASE and Zero Trust are transforming their organizations

Learn what SASE means to the IT Network team and how to optimize for shared success across networking and security

Get an analyst's breakdown of how to cut through vendor hype to gain clarity on SASE and the real change it will bring to organizations of all sizes around the globe

See live demo sessions of the Netskope platform and how Netskope delivers SASE-ready solutions

Agenda and Registration

To view all SASE Week events and register visit: saseweek.com

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

Media Contact

Shannon Campbell

Offleash for Netskope

[email protected]

SOURCE Netskope

Related Links

https://www.netskope.com/

