Netskope Unveils New Global Evolve Partner Program; Unlocks Massive SSE Opportunities for Fast Growing Channel Partner Ecosystem

Program features three levels, empowering partners to increase profitability and accelerate growth with leader in Security Service Edge

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , the SASE leader, today announced new benefits, incentives, and program opportunities for its fast-growing partner ecosystem. The new Netskope Evolve Partner Program will allow partners more opportunities to profit and grow alongside Netskope, which was recently named a Leader in Gartner's 2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) , as more organizations than ever embrace a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture.

"Security has become more dynamic than ever, stretching to accommodate cloud-based traffic and thousands of applications across a distributed workforce, and creating increased demand for solution providers that can strategically advise on the right steps toward SASE," said Dave Rogers, Vice President of Global Alliances, Channel Sales at Netskope. "The evolution of our channel program underscores our commitment to meeting this need, empowering our partners to achieve accelerated growth with us behind the massive SSE and SASE opportunity. We're providing our partners with all of the resources, incentives and discounts they need for high-growth, long-term success."

New benefits of the Netskope Evolve Partner Program include:

The introduction of three program levels:





Increased partner discounts and incentives: Partners can now benefit from a new global discounting structure by program level and opportunity type, as well as new incentives for those who bring opportunities to Netskope via its Deal Registration program.





Expanded technical certification paths: As part of the Netskope Academy Certification Program, Netskope has added two new paths to guide partners toward achieving top technical certifications, including certifications through Pearson Vue , to become a Certified Cloud Security Administrator or Certified Cloud Security Integrator.





As part of the Netskope Academy Certification Program, Netskope has added two new paths to guide partners toward achieving top technical certifications, including , to become a Certified Cloud Security Administrator or Certified Cloud Security Integrator. New Services Specialization: Netskope has also introduced a new Service Delivery Specialization as part of the Evolve Partner Program. Partners building out implementation and activation offerings now have a path to specialization; recognizing partner technical expertise, customer focus, and services scale.

"Netskope has long been a valuable partner in helping us reduce our clients' overall risk in the cloud," said Rocky Destefano, CTO, Optiv. "With enhanced visibility, we're able to accelerate our time to detect and our time to respond when it comes to threats in enterprise environments. We look forward to Netskope's new Evolve Partner Program being an expansion of the value our partnership can provide for organizations looking to secure greatness."

"With such significant demand from the partner community across the region, Netskope's new Evolve Partner Program provides us with the framework to capitalize on this tremendous SSE and SASE market opportunity," said Gerard Allison, Vice President, EMEA, Exclusive Networks. "The program delivers both value and structure for our partners. Notably, the introduction of additional program levels will allow us to welcome new partners into our Netskope ecosystem while enabling our existing base to strive towards top tier status. We are committed to growing this market opportunity for our resellers, and together with Netskope this program is one more element to fuel our joint success."

"Our partners are, and will continue to be, a vital extension of our team; we succeed when they succeed," said Kristin Carnes, Vice President, Global Channel Programs, Strategy at Netskope. "We're empowering our partner community with greater incentives, significant discounts and white-glove services, while completely transforming the way enterprise security has traditionally been done."

For more information on the Netskope Evolve Partner Program or to become a partner today, please visit this page .

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, SWG, firewall, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data-centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

