Netskope Validated in Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , the leading security cloud , today announced its membership in the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program (NPP), another key milestone in the strategic partnership between Netskope and Microsoft.

Microsoft 365 and Azure are widely adopted cloud services that enable enterprises to transform the way they work and collaborate. The NPP is focused on helping Microsoft 365 customers identify and implement networking solutions that align with Microsoft's Network Connectivity Principles for Microsoft 365 . Netskope is now a member of the NPP, and its validated solution aligns with NPP principles by default, with Microsoft 365 traffic being passed transparently.

Netskope helps organizations transform their network and security, with innovative solutions for fast, reliable, and secure access to cloud applications from anywhere in the world. NPP validation adds to the expanding list of integrations between Netskope and Microsoft, with more to be announced in the coming months.

"The partnership between Netskope and Microsoft is a big win for organizations, helping accelerate their adoption of cloud services and be ready for the transformations happening in apps, data, networking, and security," said Billy Bond, VP of Business Development & Alliances, Netskope. "We are proud to have a validated solution in the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program."

"We're thrilled to welcome Netskope into the Networking Partner Program for Microsoft 365," said Scott Schnoll, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft. "Netskope is a valued partner that is focused on helping Microsoft 365 customers implement the Microsoft 365 Network Connectivity Principles. Microsoft only recommends Networking Partner Program member solutions for connectivity to Microsoft 365."

Organizations using Microsoft technologies can take advantage of solutions from Netskope to help realize and protect their enterprise business transformation. Current Netskope and Microsoft 365 integrations extend to CASB API and include threat intelligence, cloud security, data protection, application management, and SASE readiness. For customers, the implementation of these integrations enables:

Comprehensive data protection, right-fit for a cloud-first, remote-centric workforce

Protection of users from increasingly prevalent cloud- and web-enabled threats

Robust access control and contextual policy enforcement for Microsoft and ecosystem applications

Lightning-fast access to cloud applications, which helps enable a great user experience for Microsoft Cloud environments

"Congratulations to Netskope on demonstrating its adherence to the Microsoft 365 Network Connectivity Principles," said Gary Miglicco, Security Strategist for Sirius. "Offering our clients highly secure, highly performant access to Microsoft 365 and other cloud applications means users have multiple options to protect data and prevent threats."

Read more about Netskope integrations with Microsoft at Netskope's Microsoft resources page.

About Netskope

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope. www.netskope.com

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Netskope

[email protected]

SOURCE Netskope

Related Links

www.netskope.com

