Netskope Wins Best SASE Solution, Most Promising Unicorn Categories in 2022 SC Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that the company has received multiple accolades in SC Media's 2022 SC Awards. Netskope's SASE platform was selected as the winner for Best SASE Solution, and the company was also recognized as the Most Promising Unicorn in the security industry. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive awards program, recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

As hybrid work and an increasingly complex security landscape force businesses and governments to rethink security strategies, many are adopting a SASE approach to protect data everywhere it moves—without network performance trade-offs. Netskope offers SASE as a single, converged platform, using one policy framework and one console to simplify technology operations, preserve network performance, and provide more visibility to security and networking teams. The Netskope SASE platform combines industry-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) and Borderless Wide Area Network (WAN)—both of which are crucial to providing optimized access and zero trust security for SASE architecture.

"With a fully converged SASE platform, Netskope empowers organizations with the security and networking capabilities they need to protect data everywhere, improve end user experience and network performance regardless of where they work, what they work from and what they access, and realize full value from their technology investments," said Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder of Netskope. "Continued recognition by prominent industry sources such as the SC Awards further validates our path forward as the only fully-integrated, single-vendor SASE provider."

Netskope serves more than 2,000 worldwide customers, including major government agencies and more than 25 of the Fortune 100. Earlier this year, Netskope completed two key acquisitions, Wootcloud and Infiot, to further its capabilities in enterprise IoT and SD-WAN and expand its industry-leading SASE platform. The demand for Netskope's products and services is expected to continue to grow as more organizations embrace SASE as the way to manage their business and deliver digital experiences to customers and employees.

"The vision that Netskope defined years ago is ever more spot-on. Netskope identified the need for SASE long before it was called that, and correctly predicted the convergence of networking and security capabilities to support the business demands of a cloud-first future," said Eric Wolford, Partner at Accel. "Netskope is now a recognized leader in SASE, and this latest influential accolade from SC Media is a testament to that."

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories. Entries for the SC Awards were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others. The "Meet the Winners" networking reception celebration will take place during InfoSec World 2022, September 27 in Orlando, Florida.

In addition to the SC Awards accolades, Netskope has recently received numerous other forms of recognition from prominent third party industry organizations including:

For more information on the Netskope SASE platform, register now for Netskope's third annual SASE Week, where the focus will be on how network and infrastructure teams can build a better network for hybrid work while collaborating with security teams to protect users and data everywhere.

Netskope, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply Zero Trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

