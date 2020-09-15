Netskope's NewEdge Becomes the Most Well-connected Network for Cloud-Native Data Security

According to Gartner's " The Future of Network Security is in the Cloud ," published in August 2019, "To provide low-latency access to users, devices and cloud services anywhere, enterprises need secure access service edge (SASE) offerings with a worldwide fabric of points of presence (POPs) and peering relationships." By embracing a SASE architecture , Netskope allows security to be deployed at the edge where and when it is needed.

Today, NewEdge is powered by data centers in 40 regions with new data centers being added every month. NewEdge is designed to scale to more than two terabits per second at every data center, and is capable of serving hundreds of millions of users' inline traffic. With extensive cloud, CDN, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) application partnerships representing more than 300 network adjacencies, NewEdge is recognized as one of the 'top 75' most interconnected networks.

"With 'work from home' becoming the new normal almost overnight, we needed to extend our security to everywhere our employees were located. Backhauling through a traditional security approach would have been a non-starter as it would have caused serious bottlenecks and ultimately impacted employee productivity," said Stuart Walters, Chief Information Officer at BDO UK LLP. "We needed a SASE-ready architecture and Netskope's NewEdge network gave us full visibility to protect our web access and SaaS applications without sacrificing performance or user experience."

With no reliance on public cloud infrastructure or virtual points of presence (vPoPs), NewEdge deploys full compute at every service point for real-time, inline traffic processing, which ensures no performance trade-offs. This allows NewEdge to achieve low, single-digit millisecond latency for a superior user experience for the vast majority of the world's knowledge workers combined with the fastest round trip times for web, cloud, and SaaS access.

"In building NewEdge, what mattered was creating a network with fast on-ramps for users and the right connections to the data and applications our customers need to protect. This could only be accomplished through a comprehensive selection process adding all transit and peers in markets," said Joe DePalo, senior vice president platform engineering at Netskope. "When it comes to coverage and performance, we recognized only counting data centers was a zero-sum game. By focusing on becoming the world's most well-connected network, we're able to deliver cloud security without sacrificing performance."

The Netskope Security Cloud , delivered on NewEdge, provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device. No other company in the market has addressed shifting demands by combining next-generation SWG capabilities, the world's leading CASB , Cloud Security Posture Management, zero trust network access, and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection. Only Netskope understands the cloud and takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.

