Netsmart Technologies Picks Qualtrics CoreXM

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Netsmart Technologies, a company that designs, builds, and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), has selected Qualtrics CoreXM.

"Healthcare systems are under unprecedented levels of stress, and the organizations supporting them need to help provide the best information possible in order to deliver truly personalized and value-based care," said Patty Riskind, Global Industry Leader for Healthcare, Qualtrics. "Qualtrics' technology empowers every organization to become a system of action so they can understand feedback from stakeholders, uncover trends and insights, and quickly close any patient or employee experience gaps."

CoreXM is the foundation of experience management and the most complete and trusted insight solution on the market. Organizations can start their XM journey using CoreXM to tap into the right listening channels, gather critical insights, and enable real-time action. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/core-xm/ .

