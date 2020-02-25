Netsparker to Present on Automating and Scaling Web Application Security at RSA 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsparker, a leading web application security solution, will be participating in RSA Conference 2020 with a talk by one of the company's leading sales engineers, a live interview with Security Weekly, and a booth in the North Expo.

Vince Hinojosa, a sales engineer with years of experience in the network and web application security industry will present on "Scaling-UP & Automating Your Web Application Security in this Brave New World" at the South Briefing Center, both S-1500 on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 12:40 pm.

During the talk, Vince will look at the challenges that web security professionals are facing, and will explain how one could overcome the challenge by scaling-up and automating the process of identifying vulnerabilities in web applications.

Netsparker has also sponsored a booth at the conference and experts will be available to answer questions about web vulnerability scanning and automation, scaling up web application security. They can be found at booth #6465 in the North Expo during the conference. For those that would like to book a meeting slot or receive more information, contact oksana@netsparker.com .

Kevin Gallagher, chief revenue officer of Netsparker, will participate in a live on-site interview during the conference with Security Weekly on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 am PT. He will be talking about how to gain control and secure all web assets with scaling and automation. The live stream can be accessed here: https://securityweekly.com/live/ .

For more information on the RSA Conference, visit: https://www.rsaconference.com/ .

About Netsparker

Netsparker is the only web application security solution that delivers automatic verification of vulnerabilities with exclusive pre-scan automation and Proof-Based Scanning™ technology. Netsparker is an easy to use and fully automated DAST solution that scans any type of web application, provides actionable results, and integrates with company workflow tools to close the loop between IT and developers. This best-in-class web application security solution identifies vulnerabilities from the early stages of application development through production. With global headquarters in London and North American headquarters in Austin, Texas, Netsparker serves customers worldwide in the technology, professional services, banking, and government markets, as well as many Fortune 500 companies. For more information visit https://www.netsparker.com/ .

Media Contact:

Jodi Bart Holzband

Classic Bart PR + Communications

jodi@classicbart.com

SOURCE Netsparker

Related Links

https://www.netsparker.com/

