NetSPI Achieves Banner Year in 2024, Poised for Accelerated Growth and Applied Innovation in 2025

Company simplifies the path to continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) with the new integrated NetSPI Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI®, the leader in proactive security solutions, announced a successful 2024 with double-digit revenue growth, key channel partnerships, substantial headcount growth and leap-ahead advancements in NetSPI's platform-led product portfolio. From product strategy shifts to acquisitions, these milestones reinforce NetSPI's commitment as the first proactive security company to offer a fully integrated suite of solutions and expertise to support a CTEM program.

Earlier this year, NetSPI transformed its product strategy, moving away from point solutions to introduce The NetSPI Platform with a unified approach to tackling modern threat environments. This strategic evolution was accompanied by a key acquisition of Hubble Technology Inc., a leader in cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and posture management solutions.

This acquisition, alongside NetSPI's offerings — Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) — uniquely positions NetSPI to enable its customers to establish CTEM programs through a single technology. By enabling cross-functional use cases — such as continuous penetration testing driven by asset inventory — through one streamlined platform, NetSPI provides its customers with greater assurance of security posture while enabling actionable insights for addressing risks.

"We're taking an unprecedented approach to giving security teams the exact solutions they need to control their expanding attack surfaces and proactively defend against today's threats," said Aaron Shilts, CEO at NetSPI. "It's been an incredible year, driven by the dedicated work of our security experts with the trust of our partners and customers. There's more to come for NetSPI as we look forward to an even greater 2025."

The rapidly evolving pace of today's threat landscape requires a modern, proactive approach such as CTEM to stay ahead of adversaries — and NetSPI is leading the charge as the largest pure-play penetration testing provider in the world. NetSPI has showcased remarkable global influence, identifying 128 million vulnerabilities to date, completing more than 4,500 assessments in 2024, and supporting 1,942 customers across 37 countries. NetSPI's Platform and its team of more than 300 consultants empowers organizations to continuously uncover, manage, and mitigate vulnerabilities, ensuring proactive defense against emerging risks.

"We're focused on solving security challenges holistically," said Tom Parker, CTO at NetSPI. "CTEM ensures a continuous cycle of identifying, assessing, and remediating threats. By integrating NetSPI's market-defining solutions into a single platform, we are accelerating the journey for organizations to implement a CTEM program."

In addition to product advancements, NetSPI continues to build momentum through its growing partner community, equipping partners to deliver innovative security solutions to their customers. With 57 new relationships formed this year alone, NetSPI's Partner network now has 148 trusted industry leaders, including Ingram Micro, VLCM, Defy, and Softcat.

Through partnership collaborations like the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, NetSPI Partners are extending the reach and impact of The NetSPI Platform to AWS customers worldwide.

"Our growing partner ecosystem underscores the trust in NetSPI's expertise and innovation," said Shilts. "Industry analysts and partners alike are recognizing us as a disruptor, advancing the pentesting industry beyond point-in-time testing."

NetSPI continues to set the standard by pushing the boundaries of product and services innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), with the launch of its LLM Benchmarking and Jailbreaking Services, designed to evaluate and strengthen resilience against real-world threats targeting applications leveraging large language models (LLMs) as well as the LLMs themselves.

Alongside this, NetSPI released the LLM Benchmarking Framework, a first-of-its-kind resource that rigorously tests how LLMs respond to adversarial conditions. The framework analyzes the ability to "jail break" an LLM, while assessing potential impacts on usability, offering unparalleled insights into LLM resilience.

In 2024, NetSPI achieved significant growth, increasing its headcount by over 30 percent to more than 650 employees. This expansion has further strengthened The NetSPI Platform, which is powered by our globally connected team of elite security experts. These professionals bring unmatched expertise and leverage advanced technology to effectively streamline the implementation of proactive security programs, ensuring NetSPI's customers stay ahead in an evolving threat landscape.

About NetSPI

NetSPI is a proactive cybersecurity provider that helps businesses identify, prioritize, and fix critical security vulnerabilities to protect what matters most. Combining expert security teams, advanced technology, and intelligent processes, NetSPI enables organizations to approach cybersecurity with clarity, speed, and scale.

With a unified platform that provides solutions like Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), NetSPI delivers actionable insights and high-impact results tailored to business needs.

Trusted by top global brands—including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks and several Fortune 500 companies. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Michelle Peterson, NetSPI

[email protected]

(612) 559-2176

SOURCE NetSPI