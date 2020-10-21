NetSPI Adds to Leadership Team to Support Continued Focus on Customer Success

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI, the leader in enterprise security testing and vulnerability management, today announced Florindo Gallicchio has joined as Managing Director and Robert Richardson has been promoted to Vice President of Customer Success. Expanding the leadership team is a principal component of NetSPI's strategy to drive customer growth, program success, and return on investment (ROI) of penetration testing.

"Finding vulnerabilities that other pentesters miss, making reporting easier to digest and act upon, and streamlining our customer engagements through the ResolveTM vulnerability management platform are key areas of focus for our team," said Aaron Shilts, President at NetSPI. "The growth of our leadership team gives us the opportunity to evolve and expand our services, providing customers peace-of-mind that they're working with the best security testing and vulnerability management team on the market today."

Cumulatively, Gallicchio and Richardson bring half a century of cyber security excellence to NetSPI, where they will help customers align security strategies to business goals.

Gallicchio is a senior risk management and information security practitioner with over 30 years of experience in building and running cyber security programs to securely manage the business while also achieving and maintaining compliance to regulatory and industry requirements. As Managing Director at NetSPI, he will be a strategic advisor to executives, boards of directors, and technology staff, helping them understand the role of security as a business strategy. Prior to joining NetSPI, Gallicchio was the CISO at a global advisory investment firm in New York City . He began his career with the National Security Agency (NSA) while serving in the U.S. Navy, where in 10 years of service he worked in signals and communications intelligence collection and systems exploitation.

. He began his career with the National Security Agency (NSA) while serving in the U.S. Navy, where in 10 years of service he worked in signals and communications intelligence collection and systems exploitation. Richardson has more than 20 years of experience as a builder of people, processes, and sales enablement that support and drive sales growth. Richardson is being promoted to Vice President of Customer Success at NetSPI, and will focus on people leadership, personnel development, and operational efficiency. Prior to NetSPI, Richardson built a professional services process and delivery capability that resulted in 150% growth over two years as Director of Strategic Staffing and the Program Management Office (PMO) at Optiv Security. Prior to the merger that formed Optiv, Richardson managed projects at FishNet Security.

"Gallicchio and Richardson bring new perspectives to the table," added Deke George, Founder and CEO of NetSPI. "Notably, Gallicchio's experience on the client side as a financial services CISO and his time serving in the U.S. Navy coupled with Richardson's personnel development track record and ability to scale operations will allow NetSPI to further improve our customers' vulnerability management programs. Having two of the industry's best minds on our roster is a crucial part of our mission to provide invaluable pentesting services and counsel to our clients – and continue to stay one step ahead of adversaries."

To learn more about NetSPI's efforts to drive customer success, visit the company website to hear first-hand customer success stories or connect with the NetSPI team at [email protected] or call: (612) 465-8880.

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the leader in enterprise security testing and vulnerability management. We are proud to partner with seven of the top 10 U.S. banks, three of the world's five largest health care companies, the largest global cloud providers, and many of the Fortune® 500. Our experts perform deep dive manual penetration testing of application, network, and cloud attack surfaces. We uniquely deliver Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) through our Resolve platform. Clients love PTaaS for the simplicity of scoping new engagements, viewing their testing results in real-time, orchestrating remediation, and the ability to perform always-on continuous testing. We find vulnerabilities that others miss and deliver clear, actionable recommendations allowing our customers to find, track and fix their vulnerabilities faster. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Tori Norris, Maccabee PR for NetSPI

[email protected]

612-294-3100

SOURCE NetSPI

Related Links

www.netspi.com

