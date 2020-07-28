NetSPI Brings Scale, Agility, and Speed to Static Application Security Testing and Secure Code Review

MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To mitigate possible security vulnerabilities early in the fast-paced software development life cycle process, today NetSPI, the leader in enterprise security testing and vulnerability management, launched Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Secure Code Review (SCR) services. An element of NetSPI's efforts to revamp the way businesses view application security, the new services aid development teams in establishing a more strategic approach to building secure applications. Key to NetSPI's multi-level secure code review services involving SAST and SCR is a thorough inspection of source and compiled code to ensure security risks are eliminated before software is deployed to production, at which time the cost of remediation could increase exponentially.

"With Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment [CI/CD] increasingly becoming the backbone of the modern DevOps environment, it's more important than ever to detect and address vulnerabilities through Static Application Security Testing and Source Code Review processes, a service that is complementary to an organization's penetration testing efforts," said Nabil Hannan, managing director at NetSPI. "Both testing functions enable more comprehensive vulnerability detection and, in many cases, identify vulnerabilities that are not possible to discover during dynamic testing and analysis."

NetSPI's SAST and SCR services are offered in various engagement structures, giving application and software development teams options to leverage the appropriate level of testing depth to detect, validate, and resolve security issues based on the business criticality and risk profile of their applications. The services are also a solution to adhere to application development compliance standards, including PCI DSS and HIPAA. NetSPI's SAST and SCR offerings include:

Static Application Security Testing (SAST) —A static analysis performed with a combination of commercial, open source and proprietary SAST tools, resulting in an assessment report from NetSPI that describes found vulnerabilities and actionable remediation guidance. Additionally, NetSPI offers a streamlined, more economical SAST service which focuses on testing around the Open Web Application Security Project ® (OWASP) Top 10 vulnerabilities.

—As an augmentation to an organization's internal use of SAST tools in Application Security Programs, NetSPI offers triage services. By analyzing the data and assigning degrees of urgency on behalf of the security teams, NetSPI can validate the exploitability of vulnerabilities to remove any false positive findings, allowing development teams the time to focus exclusively on remediation. Secure Code Review (SCR)—Building off the SAST offerings, NetSPI's SCR offering employs cyber security experts to review underlying frameworks and libraries that are being leveraged to build the application. From there, manual testers identify vulnerabilities that automated scanners cannot detect, such as complex injection attacks, insecure error handling as well as authentication and authorization issues. Additionally, NetSPI offers a streamlined, more economical SCR service which focuses only on reporting around the Open Web Application Security Project® (OWASP) Top 10 vulnerabilities.

Unique to NetSPI is its instructor-led training program around secure coding and remediation for development teams, made available to clients after completion of Static Application Security Testing (SAST) or Secure Code Review (SCR) engagements. Available for up to a class size of 20, NetSPI's one-day training program details the top five categories of vulnerabilities identified in the SAST or SCR engagement and provides insights specific to that organization as well as remediation or mitigation techniques.

"We've seen a movement to the left, in terms of prioritizing SCR earlier in the SDLC process as Application Security Programs have evolved," said Hannan. "We support this strategic approach to security as it is critical to identify and remediate vulnerabilities, and in some cases even prevent them, during the software development phase."

On Wednesday, August 5 at 11:20am PST, NetSPI's Managing Director Nabil Hannan and Product Manager Jake Reynolds will lead a Black Hat virtual session on building a successful application security program - register for free here. To learn more about Secure Code Review (SCR) and Static Application Security Testing (SAST) from NetSPI visit netspi.com/security-testing/secure-code-review/ or email [email protected] to schedule an introductory call or a virtual briefing with the team at Black Hat 2020.

