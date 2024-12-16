NetSPI Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI , the leader in proactive cybersecurity solutions, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program , a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Today, organizations need a more holistic, accurate understanding of their risk profile to keep pace with the rate of innovation. NetSPI is the first proactive security company to offer a full suite of exposure management and cybersecurity validation tools (PTaaS, EASM, CAASM, BAS) on a single platform .

The NetSPI Platform is a unified solution used to discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities of the highest importance. It helps teams succeed at continuous threat and exposure management (CTEM), while scaling solutions to enhance their security maturity over time. Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables NetSPI to deliver more powerful, proactive security solutions to AWS customers. The program allows the availability of The NetSPI Platform in the AWS Marketplace, ensuring the solution can be brought to market more quickly and efficiently.

"As an AWS Partner in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we're thrilled to bring the NetSPI Platform to AWS customers worldwide," said Alvaro Warden, VP of Worldwide Channels at NetSPI. "The platform takes a proactive approach to today's most pressing cybersecurity challenges by providing unparalleled visibility and prioritization of assets, vulnerabilities, and exposures. Our collaboration with AWS empowers organizations to stay ahead of threats and secure their expanding attack surfaces with confidence."

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides NetSPI with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. NetSPI participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes NetSPI customers have achieved across industry verticals.

The NetSPI Platform for proactive security is available in AMER and EMEA. To learn more, visit the NetSPI page in AWS Marketplace .

About NetSPI

NetSPI is a proactive cybersecurity provider that helps businesses identify, prioritize, and fix critical security vulnerabilities to protect what matters most. Combining expert security teams, advanced technology, and intelligent processes, NetSPI enables organizations to approach cybersecurity with clarity, speed, and scale.

With a unified platform that provides solutions like Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), NetSPI delivers actionable insights and high-impact results tailored to business needs.

Trusted by top global brands—including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks and several Fortune 500 companies. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and X .

