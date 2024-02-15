NetSTAR, a Leading Provider of URL Categorization Solutions, Announces Participation at MWC Barcelona 2024

NetSTAR Inc.

15 Feb, 2024, 08:49 ET

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSTAR, the leading global provider of integrated OEM solutions for URL categorization, IP address reputation, web application categorization, and threat intelligence, is set to participate (executive meeting room #7B25Ex) at the MWC Barcelona 2024 event. This occasion marks the company's 16th appearance at the conference, previously known as the Mobile World Congress. The NetSTAR executive team looks forward to engaging with current and potential partners as well as clients, discussing the recent advancements in its core products, including inCompass™, ip/Compass™, WebApp Compass™, and inSITE™. Many of NetSTAR's existing OEM Partners and clients will also be participating at MWC 2024 and will be demonstrating how NetSTAR's technologies are integrated into their products and services.

For over two decades, NetSTAR has been at the forefront of providing sophisticated and comprehensive solutions for URL and web app categorization, IP address reputation management, and delivering threat intelligence. These solutions are critical for applications such as web filtering, managing network loads, targeted advertising, and cybersecurity defense. They are utilized by leading entities in telecommunications, network management, digital advertising, and cybersecurity sectors.

NetSTAR's innovative suite of technology processes over 48 billion URLs and IP addresses across more than 200 categories. This gives partners unparalleled insights into the dynamic digital landscape. Utilizing telemetry data from over 1.8 billion endpoints, NetSTAR employs a state-of-the-art dynamic categorization engine. This engine features an array of content analysis mechanisms, numerous malware detection tools, real-time proxy avoidance tracking, multilingual support, and meticulous human verification. The technology offers precise website categorization, reputation assessments, and vital intelligence on various online threats, including malware, phishing attempts, botnets, spyware, and more.

The MWC 2024 event is scheduled to take place in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26 to February 29. Interested parties are encouraged to arrange meetings with NetSTAR's executive team by reaching out via email at [email protected]. Further details about the conference can be found on the official website, mwcbarcelona.com.

About NetSTAR Solutions

Since its inception in 2001, NetSTAR has established itself as the global leader in providing integrated OEM solutions for URL categorization, IP address reputation, web application categorization, and threat intelligence. Below is an overview of NetSTAR's technological offerings:

  • inCompass™: A leading global solution for web categorization and reputation scoring, monitoring over 48 billion URLs and domains.
  • ip/Compass™: Provides comprehensive information for IP addresses, including domain categories, reputation scores, and threat intelligence.
  • WebApp Compass™: Offers detailed web application categorization and intelligence, supporting over 9,000 apps.
  • inSITE™: A threat intelligence feed providing real-time information on phishing, malware, and other cyber threats.
  • ADVantage Compass™: Caters to the ad tech industry with URL and IP categorization, supporting contextual targeting and brand safety.

Discover more about our solutions at netstar.io.



