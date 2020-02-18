NetSTAR Introduces Genesis Program for Early-Stage Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference 2020 – As part of NetSTAR's annual participation at the RSA Conference held in San Francisco, California, NetSTAR is excited to announce a new initiative focused on start-up and early stage vendors that want to use the NetSTAR technologies in their products and services. The program, NetSTAR's Genesis Partner Program, includes licensing discounts, technical support, and technical resources designed specifically for the future stars of the high-tech, security, telecom, and adtech industries. The Genesis program is available for all of NetSTAR's solutions, including inCompass® (URL categorization), ip/Compass™ (IP Address categorization and reputation), WebApp Compass™ (web app and SaaS categorization), MobileApp Compass™ (mobile app categorization), inSITE™ (threat intelligence), and ADVantage™ (adtech URL categorization with IAB taxonomy support).

Daniel Ashby, Sr. Vice President of NetSTAR, explains "As the global leader in URL and IP Address categorization, NetSTAR's technologies are being used by the industry's largest and brightest technology companies, service providers, and mobile operators. With over 260 technology partners using the NetSTAR technology, we have always had a special relationship not only with these large organizations but also with start-up and early stage companies as well." Mr. Ashby continued by saying "However, the industry has never really had a special program focused on the unique needs and requirements of these start-up and early stage companies. This is where the Genesis program is designed to be different and to provide the very resources that our industry's up-and-coming companies, with their innovative technologies, solutions, and services, require."

NetSTAR understands the unique challenges faced by start-up and early stage companies. The Genesis program provides a complete bundle of services to help empower these companies to focus on creating innovative and disruptive solutions for the market, with the assistance of NetSTAR's global team, industry-best technology, and world-renowned support. Each vendor – or partner as NetSTAR likes to refer to those using NetSTAR technology – will receive a dedicated technology specialist, access to the NetSTAR technical team, 24/7 technical support, technology and libraries designed to simplify integration of the NetSTAR technology/solution into the partner's products/solutions, and special licensing discounts that are critical for early-stage companies to be competitive in the market.

NetSTAR will be meeting with prospective Genesis program participants at RSA Conference 2020, where NetSTAR has a booth and meeting space. Technology companies that are interested in learning more about the Genesis program, and how it can help them become more competitive in the market, are invited to contact NetSTAR to set up a meeting during RSA Conference or off-site at a mutually beneficial time and location.

NetSTAR is a global leader in internet categorization and security solutions for technology and telco partners. We categorize billions of URLs, domains, and IP addresses, and give our technology and telco partners visibility into the dynamic internet landscape. With our telemetry data from over one billion endpoints, our proprietary categorization technologies, and our partnerships with internet and security industry leaders, we provide unparalleled URL categorization and threat intelligence. More information is available at https://netstar.io .

If you would like to discuss this release with a NetSTAR team member, inquire via +1 650.600.3850.

