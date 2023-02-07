NetSTAR Offers a Seamless URL Categorization Solution for OEMs Transitioning from Cyren

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSTAR Inc., the global leader in OEM URL, IP Address, and Web Application categorization and threat intelligence SDKs and services, announces its assistance to Cyren OEM customers impacted by the company's recent announcement of intent to explore liquidation. NetSTAR offers an immediate and seamless transition for Cyren customers to replace Cyren solutions with NetSTAR's portfolio of technologies and solutions at greatly reduced or no cost through 2023.

"Cyren customers have been placed in a serious bind with Cyren's recent announcement and are now in jeopardy of losing critical functionality to their products and services," said Daniel Ashby, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development at NetSTAR. "We are pleased to announce that NetSTAR is offering Cyren customers an immediate and least disruptive replacement solution to these vendors at potentially no cost through 2023."

On February 1, 2023, cybersecurity firm, Cyren, announced the reduction of "substantially all" of the company's workforce and is exploring liquidation. This announcement has left Cyren OEM partners looking for alternative URL categorization and threat detection solutions. NetSTAR's inCompass solution, already used by many former Cyren partners, has been recognized as the best replacement option.

NetSTAR's product team regularly reviews all Cyren and NetSTAR categories. It completes a comprehensive mapping between the two solutions, allowing legacy Cyren partners to integrate quickly and seamlessly, minimizing customer disruptions.

As the global leader in OEM URL and IP categorization, reputation, and threat analysis, with over 275 partners using inCompass in their products and solutions, NetSTAR's inCompass URL categorization solution has been an industry leader since 2001, offering the best coverage, accuracy, and support in the market today. NetSTAR's partners include industry-leading AV, security, gateway, networking, cloud vendors, and some of the world's largest telco and mobile operators.

NetSTAR focuses solely on OEM partners and thoroughly understands their unique opportunities and requirements. Many former Cyren partners have migrated to the inCompass solution over the past years, with many current Cyren partners having migrations to NetSTAR underway. The inCompass product team has made these migrations quick and simple, and the global NetSTAR support team has been helping our new partners meet tight deadlines. Equally exciting to these OEM partners is the fact that NetSTAR also provides solutions for web app/SaaS categorization, IP reputation, encrypted traffic categorization, mobile app categorization, IAB taxonomy categorization for the ad tech industry, IoT categorization, and more, making NetSTAR a complete partner for their product and solution needs and requirements.

Since 2001, NetSTAR has been the global leader in OEM integrated solutions for URL, IP Address, and Web Application categorization and threat intelligence.

NetSTAR's versatile family of technologies categorizes over 36 billion URLs across 200+ categories, giving OEM partners visibility into the ever-changing internet landscape. NetSTAR captures & analyzes web content telemetry data from over 1.6 billion endpoints via 5th-generation dynamic categorization system which includes hundreds of content analysis engines, dozens of malware scan/detection engines, real-time proxy avoidance detection, support for more than 200 languages, and human review.

NetSTAR technology generates website categorization; reputation data scores; threat intelligence for malware, phishing, botnets, spyware, anonymous proxy servers, and more.

Please find more information and contact us on our website: netstar.io .

