NetSTAR Set to Make Its Return to Mobile World Congress™ Barcelona for 2021 Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSTAR, the global leader in OEM integrated solutions for internet categorization and threat intelligence, announced today it will be making its in-person return to MWC 2021 (Mobile World Congress) which is scheduled to be held in Barcelona, Spain on June 28 - July 1.

Following a postponed event in 2020 due to Covid-19, NetSTAR will be participating in MWC 2021 to meet with select partners and prospects to share details behind the recent enhancements rolled out this year to its URL categorization, web app and threat intelligence solutions.

NetSTAR telemetry from over 1.4 billion end-points has observed a sharp increase in phishing attacks and fraudulent websites since the postponement of Mobile World Congress in 2020. Last year NetSTAR reported a 100% increase in phishing attacks (some geographies even reaching 600% of previous levels), while a study from NetSTAR strategic partner Scamadvisor.com reported to find 3% of all websites are currently scam related. Furthermore, web applications are also becoming increasingly attractive targets for hackers and digital thieves. Internet awareness and intelligence has become more essential than ever before.

"We look forward to participating in MWC once again. With over 260 OEM partners and working with the industry's largest vendors and mobile operators, we have looked forward to meeting again in person to share details about the many advances of our three core technology solutions," stated Daniel Ashby, Senior Vice President of NetSTAR. Mr. Ashby continued by saying, "NetSTAR is a global leader in internet categorization and security solutions for the OEM market, categorizing billions of URLs, domains, and IP addresses, and providing OEM partners visibility into the dynamic internet landscape. With telemetry data from over 1.4 billion endpoints, proprietary categorization technologies, and partnerships with internet and security industry leaders around the globe, NetSTAR provides unparalleled web categorization and threat intelligence."

Mobile World Congress will be held in Barcelona, Spain on June 28 - July 1. Individuals and organizations can learn more about the conferences at mwcbarcelona.com . If you would like to learn more about scheduling a meeting with the NetSTAR executive team members, to discuss inCompass, WebApp Compass, and/or inSITE, please inquire via +1 650.600.3850 or emailing us at [email protected].

